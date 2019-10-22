IWC’s first-ever wristwatch with jumping numerals pays tribute to the historical Pallweber pocket watches

This IWC watch shows the hours and minutes in large numerals on rotating discs.

In 1884, IWC manufactured the first so-called Pallweber pocket watches. These innovative timepieces showed the hours and minutes in a digital format with large numerals on rotating discs. In its anniversary year, IWC honoured this pioneering achievement with the IWC Tribute to Pallweber Edition “150 Years”.

In 2018, IWC Schaffhausen unveiled a pocket watch with jumping numerals at the Salon Internationale de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in Geneva as a special highlight of the jubilee collection, in celebration of the company’s 150th anniversary. The “IWC Tribute to Pallweber”, limited to 50 pieces, was the first pocket watch from IWC with a digital hours and minutes display since the production of the historical Pallweber pocket watch was discontinued in 1890, and the first new pocket watch from the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer in the 21st century.

This 2019 model is limited to 250 watches and has an 18-carat 5N gold case, a white dial with a lacquered finish, and white display discs.

As a reference to the design of the historical Pallweber watches and a tribute to F.A. Jones – the American watchmaker who founded IWC – the windows of the digital display are labelled as “Hours” and “Minutes”. The IWC-manufactured 94200 calibre advances the display discs by using a separate wheel train with a barrel of its own. The fact that the flow of power in the main wheel train is uninfluenced guarantees a precise rate and a 60-hour power reserve.

Reimagined 2019: IWC Portofino

IWC Schaffhausen has also unveiled reinterpreted editions of their signature Portofino line for 2019. The women’s collection welcomes five smaller models, with an innovative strap change system, whilst six additional watches join the men’s line.

Portofino has been one of IWC’s most high-profile families ever since its first launch back in 1984. As legend has it, then- head watchmaker and living legend Kurt Klaus and head designer Hanno Burtscher put pen to paper over a glass of wine, devising a simple and elegant watch inspired by the classic rounded designs of the fifties and sixties.