Autumn is one of the best seasons to go on a cruise with family and loved ones. Cruise holiday is the journey of a lifetime that everyone would love to experience once. Cruise trips are filled with relaxation, adventure, and excitement. It allows you to take a break from a stressful, busy year and refresh your spirits and enjoy quality time with your loved ones. Breath-taking ocean views are another highlight of cruise journeys but they are nothing compared to the real fun which is awaiting you on shore!

Cruise excursion serves as a medium to explore the uniqueness of various cities within a few hours. It allows travelers to admire the beauty of the local landscape from the comfort that’s comparable to a hotel room. It also allows you to explore the cities your way, whether it is enjoying the local culture with the help of a tour guide or to have the freedom to roam around the city on your own. The independent booking platform for cruise excursions, My Cruise Excursion, offers both options. All tours are tailor-made for cruise guests and the tours take place in small groups (often just 6-12 people) with experienced local guides. Private excursions can also be arranged on request.

The Middle East is one of the most popular cruise destinations from October to April thanks to its pleasant weather. Most Arabian Gulf cruises have Dubai as their starting and endpoint. Dubai is the largest city in the United Arab Emirates and the city has a lot to offer. The Dubai Cruise Terminal is located at Port Rashid, which is considered to be one of the top five luxurious ports to dock at. You can also make the most of your stay by experiencing top cruise excursions in Dubai.

Here are the top 3 excursions in Dubai you don’t want to miss:

Booming Dubai incl. Burj Khalifa

Dubai is well-known for its modern architecture and luxurious lifestyle, on this cruise excursion you will get to know all the new facets of Dubai. The tour begins with a visit to the Souk Madinat Jumeriah, a traditional Arabic marketplace with exotic scents and wonderful shopping opportunities. Next, you will visit the legendary Burj Al Arab, the most expensive and extravagant hotel in the world, for a photo stop.

After that, you will pay a visit to the Palm Jumeirah, from there you will be taken to the Dubai Marina, the world‘s biggest man-made marina. The tour continues past Mall of the Emirates with an outdoor photo stop at Ski Dubai, the first indoor ski slope in the Middle East.

Then, you will travel down the well-known Sheikh Zayed Road, where you can admire the glittering skyline of Dubai and head towards the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa. If you’re lucky, you’ll have the chance to admire the spectacular Dubai Fountain, beautiful production of music, lights and thousands of water jets.

Finally, the absolute highlight of the tour— a visit to the observation deck “At The Top” on the 124th floor of Burj Khalifa. You will have the chance to enjoy an unforgettable 360° panoramic view of the whole city. The view will mesmerise you! At the end of the tour, you will make your way to the cafe where you will try their signature cappuccino and pastry of the day.

Adventure trip: Desert safari

Desert Safari is another exciting and adventure excursion where you will drive over huge sand dunes, have various photo stops in the desert to enjoy the scenic views and snap memories. From there you will go to visit a camel farm, where you will experience the famous Arabian hospitality in the camp. You will have the opportunity to try camel riding or sandboarding. After that, you will have some time to recover from your exciting ride over a traditional “qahwa”, an Arabic coffee, as well as delicious tea and dates.

Next, the falcon show will amaze you. You can watch the beautiful animals fly and learn more about history of falconry in UAE. Make sure you don’t miss the beautiful sunset in the desert– the ultimate highlight of the tour. It will bound to be an unforgettable memory that lasts a lifetime!

The evening will be completed by a mouthwatering delicious barbecue (with vegetarian options). Meanwhile, you can entertain yourself with traditional swing dance, the Tanura, and oriental belly dance. You can also try shisha (water pipe) or paint a henna tattoo. A fire dancer will also take your breath away! Another must-try during your excursion in Dubai is the freshly made “luqaimat”, typical Emirati sweets for dessert.

Modern and historic Dubai highlights

Although the village of pearl divers and fishermen has long since been transformed into a modern and luxurious city with the help of contemporary architecture, you can still find traces of the historic city that existed 40 years ago. On this tour, you will have the chance to have a cultural journey back in time through a mini-maze of buildings, narrow streets and lanes of bustling souks.

Highlights of the city tour include a visit to the historically protected area of ​​Bastakiya and the 225-year-old Al Fahidi Fort, which is also home to the Dubai Museum. You’ll also cruise the scenic Dubai Creek on a traditional Abra boat. Furthermore, you will visit the Spice Souk and Gold Souk with their alluring scents and shimmering jewels. After that, you will visit the famous Burj Al Arab. The hotel’s silhouette resembles a sail of a boat. This iconic place has redefined the luxury standard in the hotel industry worldwide. You will also get a chance to take a look at the Jumeirah Mosque from outside.