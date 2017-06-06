The Ultimate Alaskan voyage

The world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise line is returning to Alaska this summer for the first time in 15 years, officially kicking off with an 11-day “Ultimate Alaskan” voyage departing from Vancouver.

The cruise line is going to offer an Alaska experience with no compromises – an ultra-luxury hospitality environment combined with adventurous off-ship experiences.

Seaborn’s unique and captivating itineraries will combine the 49th state’s most popular ports, rarely visited gems of the Inland Passage, and Ventures by Seabourn optional guided kayak and Zodiac tours led by the line’s world-class and highly traveled expedition team.

The world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise line has curated an exceptional series of 11-, 12- and 14-day cruises on Seabourn Sojourn sailing out of Anchorage (Seward), Alaska and Vancouver, British Columbia.

With its small ships and award-winning onboard luxury rivaling any resort, Seabourn is the perfect way to explore America’s Last Frontier. The intimate size and maneuverability of Seabourn Sojourn – which accommodates 458 guests, all in spacious suites – assures a privileged waterfront view that is virtually unmatched and where larger cruise ships cannot access.

“Our return to Alaska offers a unique opportunity for Seabourn to do what it does best: share the highlights of an extraordinary destination, from postcard-perfect mountains and glaciers, to picturesque frontier towns, to onshore experiences and guided tours today’s luxury traveler seeks,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn.

Seabourn’s Alaska voyages include calls to rarely visited locations such as Alert Bay and Klemtu, a town of fewer than 500 people belonging to the Kitasoo Native Band and where guests will enjoy an exclusive cultural experience. Access towering forests along the Inland Passage and the sights and sounds of thunderous glaciers and the graceful breaching of humpback whales in the Kenai Fjords.

Guests can explore cities and towns including the state capital of Juneau, colorful Ketchikan, and historical Sitka, whose Tlingit roots go back 10,000 years. Seabourn Sojourn will also offer four sailings to remote Glacier Bay National Park as part of its 11-day cruises. With no roads leading into the park, air and water are the only ways to explore Glacier Bay, one of the world’s largest international protected areas and a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In certain areas such as Misty Fjords and the hauntingly beautiful Tracy Arm, guests will be able to explore wildlife-rich waterways, forested mountain vistas and lacy waterfalls up close via Ventures by Seabourn, an innovative optional program of Zodiac and kayak excursions led by Seabourn Sojourn’s expedition team of naturalists, science, wildlife and historical experts. The same expedition team will be on hand on deck, pointing out, interpreting and enhancing desirable locations.

In addition, each of the new 11-, 12- and 14-day cruises will include complimentary Seabourn all-weather jackets; inspiring Seabourn Conversations with special onboard guest speakers; opportunities for frequent wildlife sightings from the ship and shore; and a “Caviar on the Ice” deck party and other special deck events.