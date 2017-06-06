Beauty, Look

Make-up that shields you from the sun

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield

Hallelujah for make-up that means you don’t need to slather on a coat of sun cream. You know you should be wearing SPF every day. You know that. And yet, even the idea of it makes you throw your head back with infinite boredom, a deathly groan of “Why me?” Here is the answer. Opt for make-up that’s SPF 15 or higher, and apply liberally and evenly, then not only will your face look prettier, but (provided you take extra precautions in summer) it will prevent skin damage.

Get the look

Korres Wild Rose CC Cream £26, marksand spencer.com
The Ordinary Serum Foundation £5.70, theordinary.com
Bobbi Brown Cushion Compact £36, selfridges.com
Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield £55, murad.co.uk
B. Makeup Flawless Silk Foundation £9.99, superdrug.com
Elizabeth Arden Prevage Foundation £45, elizabetharden.co.uk
RMK UV Face Protector £25, lookfantastic.com
Smashbox BB Water £29.50, boots.com
Glo-Minerals Tinted Primer £35, glo-minerals.com

Now’s the time to…

Celebrate summer, with the return of the Marc Jacobs Splash collection. Three delicious unisex scents, in Rain, Cucumber and Pear (£38 each), bring with them memories of long picnics and short nights.

