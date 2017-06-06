Goslings Unwraps The World’s most Elaborate Rum Package. For an Incomparable Rum, an Incomparable Vessel.

Seamanship and rum have gone hand in hand for centuries. Goslings Black Seal Rum has become the de facto rum of sailors worldwide. So, the Bermuda-based company decided to create something truly exceptional for America’s Cup when four years ago, the race announced their decision to bring the 35th running of the high-end sailing event to Bermuda in 2017.

Goslings Rum is the oldest and largest export business on the island, established there in 1806.

The result is a limited edition, serial-numbered, handmade wooden chest that houses a 750 ml bottle of the prized rum with a handmade crystal decanter to pour it into. If the decanter looks familiar, that’s because it was designed to replicate a smaller version of the America’s Cup “Auld Mug“– the oldest trophy in international sport.

Also in the chest is a solid glass stopper for the decanter, a leather book describing the entire fabricating process and a small tasting journal to jot down dates and notes of each sipping occasion.

The leather-lined, polished wooden chest was crafted by Moran’s Wood Components in England. It features a pull-out drawer for the rum bottle and book, and an etched glass door that showcases the decanter itself.

The decanter was created by Dartington Crystal, the UK’s premier name in hand crafted

. It incorporates a sterling silver handle, individually fashioned to fit each decanter, by T.R. Sterling of Essex, England.

Only 166 of these heirlooms have been produced — one for each year the America’s Cup has been in existence. The selling price, $10,000 apiece and this exceptionally rare object will be sold only in Bermuda.