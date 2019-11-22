Mercedes-Maybach combines the GLS with the luxury of a top-class saloon car

A new form of luxury in the SUV segment.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC unveiled at 2019 Guangzhou Auto Show is combining the body design and technical basis of the GLS with the luxury of a top-class saloon car.

In 2014 Mercedes-Maybach was established as a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz as part of a brand realignment. Since its market launch in 2015, more than 45,000 examples of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class have been delivered worldwide. In 2018 more Mercedes-Maybach S-Class cars were sold than ever before: one in seven S-Class models sold was a Maybach. The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will enter the market in the second half of 2020.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC‘s spacious interior with the highest-grade materials and extremely effective noise insulation creates a stylish, cocoon-like feel-good atmosphere. From their pleasantly elevated seating position, thanks to electrically operated roller sun blinds on the two rear side windows, the passengers can decide for themselves how much of their surroundings they want to see. The AIRMATIC suspension included as standard or the optional, fully-active suspension with E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL effectively keep the road bumps at bay. For the first time there is a dedicated Maybach drive program that ensures even more comfort in the rear. Access and egress are also highly convenient: when the doors are opened, the vehicle is lowered slightly, and an illuminated running board quickly and silently emerges on the access or egress side. The running boards are made of anodised aluminium.

The V8 engine with a displacement of four litres, which can develop 410 kW (558 hp) and 730 Nm of torque, is an engine variant developed exclusively for Maybach and moves the car discreetly and powerfully. The engine is combined with the 48-volt system EQ Boost.

The two outer rear seats can be electrically converted into reclining seats. An electrically opening panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with an opaque roller blind is standard equipment, as are climatised massage seats. Obtainable on special request, the fixed centre console transforms the car into a spacious four-seater whose rear is just as suitable for working as for relaxing. This console is available with extending, folding tables, even a refrigerator with space for champagne bottles. Suitable silver champagne flutes for this are available from the accessories range.

A dedicated fragrance was developed for the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS for active fragrancing as part of the optional AIR-BALANCE package: the white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, is rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea.

The noise insulation in the interior has been raised to an even higher level by installing a rigid partition and a fixed parcel shelf behind the rear seats, separating the interior from the luggage compartment. A separate air conditioner for the rear seats is standard and features additional outlets and heater boosters with which temperature control is even faster and draught-free. There is a dedicated Maybach drive program for the suspension and powertrain; its settings offer rear-seat passengers, in particular, the ultimate in ride comfort.

The 22 or 23-inch wheels were developed exclusively for this model, with the 23-inch version echoing the pinstripe theme. The tailpipe trim elements with a small cross rib emphasise the model’s identity as a Mercedes-Maybach. The same applies to the brand emblem, which is positioned at various points such as on the D-pillar. As a special, Maybach-specific feature, two-tone paintwork is planned in eight different colour combinations.

Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in exclusivity and individuality. The absolute top-of-the-range model from the luxury brand is the Pullman with vis-à-vis seating behind the partition screen. It is the longest model from the S-Class family with a length of 6.50 metres.