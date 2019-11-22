4 Alternative Luxury Getaways for Next Summer

Going on a luxury summer holiday gives you the chance to relax, unwind, and enjoy some much-needed indulgence. There is a huge variety of destinations around the world offering luxury holiday experiences – from private island resorts in the Caribbean to luxury safaris in Africa. To inspire you, here are four alternative luxury getaways for next summer.

1. Go on a Safari in Tanzania

An African safari is a once in a lifetime experience that allows you to get up close to some of the world’s most incredible wildlife and witness spectacular scenery. Better still, many companies now offer luxury safari experiences which include extravagant chalets, exclusive park tours, $ne dining, and impeccable service. Tanzania is one of the most popular locations for safaris in African due to its abundance of wildlife, diverse landscapes, and an excellent selection of accommodation. For instance, Tanzania Odyssey offers everything from authentic tents to luxurious private chalets. A Tanzania safari is a truly unique and unforgettable experience and with such a huge selection of options available, you’re sure to find the perfect luxury holiday within your budget.

2. Glamp in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone Under Canvas offers the unique opportunity to glamp in the famous Yellowstone National Park. You will stay in a luxurious tent in a beautifully secluded spot within the National Park. The charming tent is equipped with a king-size bed, heating, and a private bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath. Yellowstone National Park is known for its stunning landscapes and a stay here will allow you to enjoy the best of nature by going hiking, cycling, or taking part in outdoor activities like kayaking or whitewater rafting. Many other National Parks in the United States also offer glamping experiences. For example, you can rent a luxury yurt during a visit to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Or, you can rent a glamorous tent or cabin with C Lazy U in Rocky Mountain National Park – some even come with a private hot tub!

3. Rent a Private Island

What could be more luxurious than renting a private island for you and your family! A private island escape offers the ultimate sense of exclusivity and it may be more affordable than you think. According to stylist.co.uk, you can rent a beautiful private island in Belize for less than £500 per night, or stay on a private island in the Bahamas for as little as £345 per night! Many of these island escapes offer additional luxuries like private tours, butler service, and fine dining experiences.

4. Book an Exclusive Tour of Japan

Japan is becoming an increasingly popular tourist destination and the country is especially well-equipped to cater to luxury travellers. Japan has a hugely diverse range of attractions and activities to keep everyone entertained – from the skyscrapers and designer shops of Tokyo to luxury spas offering spectacular views of Mount Fiji. Many companies are offering luxury private tours of Japan that vary in duration from one week to a month or more. An all-inclusive tour will give you the chance to experience everything that this beautiful country has to offer.