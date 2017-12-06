The most popular luxury utility vehicle on the market has the power of three rows

The 2018 Lexus RX L models offer the same award-winning safety, style, luxury and performance as the two-row versions. Once in dealerships, the RX 350L will have a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $47,670* (FWD) and $49,070* (AWD).



Families will now be able to enjoy more space with their luxury utility vehicle. The RX created the luxury crossover segment 20 years ago and has reigned supreme as the most popular luxury utility vehicle on the market. The 2018 RX 350L and RX 450hL models retain their stylish figures, but now offer the choice of six or seven-passenger capability.

Lexus drivers will now have the option of a third row without compromising the sleek styling and easy maneuverability. Access to the third row is made easy with the touch of a lever that slides and folds the second seat forward. The available six-seat configuration features second-row captain’s chairs that make third-row ingress/egress easier with “walk-in” convenience in the RX L.

With help through the mastery of vehicle packaging, Lexus extended the body length 4.3 inches (110 mm) at the rear and used a steeper tailgate window angle than on the two-row models – ensuring good headroom for third-row passengers.

The standard seven-seat version uses a 40/20/40 split bench-type second row seat. The RX L cabin is designed with impeccable details, including form-fitting seats, and the available richly finished wood trim that curves gently up from the center console toward the glove box.

RX 450hL Hybrid with AWD

Luxury buyers seeking an eco-advanced family three-row vehicle will find the ideal travel mate in the 2018 Lexus RX 450hL. The Lexus Hybrid Drive system pairs the D4-S injection 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with two high-torque electric drive motor- generators, producing 308 combined system horsepower for strong acceleration and passing performance.

The standard AWD system is unique. Instead of transfer gears and a driveshaft to the rear wheels used on the RX 350 AWD models, an independent rear-mounted electric motor drives the rear wheels when needed to help maintain optimal traction.

In the RX 450hL, the Drive Mode Select system adds a fourth mode, EV, that enables the vehicle to drive under electric power at lower speeds for short distances. It’s an excellent way to navigate a large parking lot or garage, or to run a local errand.



RX 350L: 290-Horsepower V6

The 2018 Lexus RX 350L offers plenty of power to go with its six- or seven- passenger cabin and added cargo capacity. The 3.5 -liter V6 employs the advanced D-4S fuel injection system, which combines direct and port fuel injection systems.

RX 350L offers 290 hp and 263 lb.-ft. of torque, with performance and efficiency optimized by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Use of regular-grade gasoline is a boon to customer value. Using Drive Mode Select, the RX 350L driver can exert more control by choosing from among three driving modes. Normal provides an ideal everyday balance of performance and energy conservation, Sport puts an edge on powertrain responsiveness and Eco mode operates the powertrain.



RX 350L:

290-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine.

8-speed Electronically Controlled Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i).

Available Active Torque Control AWD system uses an electronically controlled coupling ahead of the rear differential to vary torque distribution anywhere from 100:0 to 50:50 front to rear, depending on driving dynamics and road conditions.



RX 450hL:

Lexus Hybrid Drive with 3.5-liter V6 engine, Motor Generator 1, Motor Generator 2 and a planetary-type electronic continuously variable transmission.

308 total system horsepower.

Standard AWD with independent rear electric motor-generator.

37 kW nickel metal hydride (Ni-MH) hybrid battery.

New Lexus Concept to Debut in Detroit

Lexus will reveal a striking new concept that reflects the next genre in luxury crossover vehicles. Created by the CALTY design studio in Southern California, the Lexus LF-1 Limitless is a flagship crossover that redefines the boundaries of luxury.

The Lexus LF-1 Limitless will be revealed at the Lexus Press Conference taking place at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit (January 13-28, 2018).

images: lexus.