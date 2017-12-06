Congratulations to all the Winners of the World Luxury Award 2017

This 10th annual competition granted 13 First Place Trophées for outstanding creativity, contributing to build luxury brands. 2017 World Luxury Award honor the companies and individuals responsible for creative excellence in Luxury Communication, awarding outstanding work of advertising, design and multimedia.

The competition is honoring the companies and individuals responsible for the creation of excellent communication for Luxury brands (Cars & Yachts, Fashion & Style, Parfum & Cosmetics, Jewellery & Watches, Beverages & Food, Jet Service & Airlines, Real Estate & Property, Insurance & Credit Card, Hotels & Holidays).

The World Luxury Award 2017, held for the 10th time in Monte Carlo, announced the winners of the global advertising awardhonoring luxury and high-end brands. Among this year’s winners outstanding work done for high-end brands like Louis Vuitton,IWC, Ferragamo, La Perla, 24 Sèvres, Riva Yacht, Festival da Jazz St. Moritz, The Macallan, Valentino. The best entries are rewarded with a World Luxury Award in Gold.

Italy was this year the lead country. Two Gold Medals went to REM, Rome. In Accessories for the film Tokyo Diaries (Valentino) capturing real people engaging in karaoke and video games. In Parfum for the Ferragamo Parfum Commercial. Ruini Studios won Gold with an outstanding campaign with Kendall Jenner in an epic garden scene for La Perla. Arachno won Gold for Use of Social media channels for the the Italian shipbuilding company Riva.

Other spectacular work has been rewarded like the film “Where Fashion Comes to Life” from Fred Farid New York directed by Festival de Cannes Winner Nicolas Winding Refn for the platform 24 Sèvres, part of LVMH. An homage to women and freedom of expression through an elegant escapade that melds choreography and performance.

CNN won gold with the advertising feature to discover exciting places from London to Tokyo, Paris and New York with Louis Vuitton City Guides.

The brand new IWC Website, with the world’s first cinematic E-Commerce site, featuring Lewis Hamilton, created by AKQA Berlin, convinced the jury as truly innovative work.

Master for You were awarded in PR for the global launch of the Limited Edition Series of The Macallan Whisky with an innovative project based on the co-creation with the Celler de Can Roca, twice awarded Best Restaurant in the World. Further winners: gyselroth, DBox, Pureblink, Watson & Company, Allis.

WINNER 2017 CARS & YACHTS SOCIAL MEDIA:

Cars & Yachts: Riva Yacht on Social Media Channels;

AGENCY: Arachno.

Louis Vuitton & Louis Vuitton City Guide;

CNN International Commercial;

AGENCY: Create.



IWC Schaffhausen;

TITLE OF ENTRY: The World’s First Cinematic E-Commerce Site;

Agency: AKQA.

The Macallan

NAME OF PRODUCT: The Macallan Edition No.2;

Agency: Master for You.



Chalegrove Properties Limited;

NAME OF PRODUCT: Landmark Pinnacle;

Agency: DBOX.

Ferragamo

NAME OF PRODUCT: Ferragamo Parfum;

Advertising Agency: REM.

24 Sèvres E-Commerce Launch;

TITLE OF ENTRY: Where Fashion Comes to Life;

Agency: FF New York.



CLIENT: La Perla

TITLE OF ENTRY: La Perla Pre-Fall 2017;

Agency: Ruini Studio.

Trumark Urban

NAME OF PRODUCT: The Pacific

Agency: Allis.



NAME OF PRODUCT: Valentino Accessories;

TITLE OF ENTRY: Tokyo Diaries;

Agency: REM.

CLIENT: Tridel;

NAME OF PRODUCT: Bianca Condominiums;

ENTRANT: Pureblink;

AGENCY: 52 Pick-Up.