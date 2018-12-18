The hottest upscale hotels debuting worldwide over the next few months

Global luxury travel network Virtuoso names the hottest new hotels for every luxury traveler’s wishlist.

Beachside escapes, historic properties, modern stunners and nature retreats are awaiting travelers, who will return home with the greatest souvenir: a transformational experience courtesy of these hotels that are raising the bar.

Six Senses Bhutan, Bhutan – Opening winter 2019

Five resorts in different locations combine to offer an intimate experience with only 82 suites in total. Each resort focuses on a theme and features Six Senses’ signature qualities.

Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong – Opening winter 2019

This hotel will become a landmark on the city’s skyline after opening in the new Victoria Dockside arts and culture district. Occupying 43 floors of a multi-use tower, the property boasts a prime waterfront location.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, Italy – Opening summer 2019

The ski resort will harmonize with its wooded, mountainous landscape. The 23 wellness residences and 88 suites will feature Lefay’s signature elements: light, nature, silence and open spaces.

Anantara Quy Nhon Villas, Vietnam – Opened November 15, 2018

Nestled on a bay with an exclusive beach, this all-villa hideaway is set amidst 18 acres of tropical gardens. The 26 villas feature infinity pools, cellars with premium wines, and designated butlers.

Silversands Grenada, Grenada – Opened December 1, 2018

The hotel’s minimalist design will showcase the beauty of this lesser-known Caribbean gem. The resort off Grand Anse beach will feature local experiences such as waterfall chasing and organic farm visits, connecting guests with the island’s soul.

Belmond Cadogan Hotel, U.K. – Opening winter 2019

Positioned between chic Chelsea and glamorous Knightsbridge, this historic property will feature 54 rooms, two-thirds of which are suites. It faces a private garden where guests can picnic or play tennis.

Equinox Hotel, Hudson Yards, New York City, U.S. – Opening summer 2019

The world’s first luxury-lifestyle Equinox Hotel will open within the Hudson Yards neighborhood on Manhattan’s West Side. Predicated on the same holistic philosophy as its fitness clubs, Equinox Hotels will amplify a message of high-performance living.

Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Italy – Opening spring 2019

Located at the top of the Spanish Steps, minutes from the Trevi Fountain, this 18th-century palazzo will be reborn as a vibrant hotel, with three restaurants, a stylish rooftop bar with spectacular Rome views, and a two-floor spa and wellness facility.

The Lodge at Blue Sky, U.S. – Opening spring 2019

The resort on a 3,500-acre ranch near Park City, Utah is the ultimate outdoor playground. Guests reconnect with nature through pursuits including horseback riding or fly fishing in summer, and skiing or snowshoeing in winter.