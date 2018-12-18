New Luxury Eco-Conscious Resort opens doors on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Saadiyat Island is undergoing a transformation into a world-class destination. The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened last year and will be joined by the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The hospitality scene is also thirving. Jumeirah Group announced the opening of Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, the group’s first luxury “eco-conscious” Resort, nestled on the pristine shores of Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

The new luxury resort is 10 minutes away from Yas Island, home to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Mall, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World.

Located ten minutes from Abu Dhabi centre, guests can explore 9kms of mesmerising white beach and the crystal clear waters. Golf aficionados can enjoy Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the Arabian Gulf’s first beachfront course.

The luxury beachfront Resort overlooks 400 metres of beautiful white sand on the Arabian Gulf and offers breathtakingly beautiful scenery and undisturbed wildlife. Guests may catch a glimpse of Indo-pacific humpback and bottle nose dolphins, green or hawksbill turtles and dugongs, which live in the Saadiyat Mangroves. Inland, gazelles, socotra cormorants, grey herons and greater flamingos are known to visit.

The beautifully designed sunlit rooms overlook the water and the panoramic suites offer floor-to-ceiling windows and have balconies. There are three infinity pools, a kids’ pool and Bodyism Wellness Centre, the first to open in the United Arab Emirates. The 2, 3 and 4-bedroom duplex villas also offer private pools.

The 2,700 square metre Spa is a haven of tranquility and includes a Moroccan Hammam, 15 treatment rooms (male and female facilities), saunas, hydrotherapy pools, steam and salt rooms and a traditional Arabic rasul. Guests staying in the Spa Villas can enjoy pampering in the privacy on their own room.

The Resort offers traditional Arabic cuisine at Levantine-inspired TEAN, long poolside lunches at the pool bar and Italian al fresco dining at Mare Mare. The all-day dining restaurant White offers local, international dishes and live cooking stations. Majlis Saadiyat offers the warmth of Arab hospitality and a premium selection of refreshments and delicious pastries.

Eco-conscious practices at the resort go beyond preserving the island’s protected sand dunes – Jumeirah has partnered with Dubai-based Trust Your Water to reduce single-use plastics. Guests are offered locally-sourced filtered still and sparkling water in their own personal reusable bottles – the resort has also eliminated plastic straws.