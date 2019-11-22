The Grand Penthouse – a design distinction found nowhere else in San Francisco’s luxury high-rises

Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission Street, San Francisco Celebrates Topping Off.

These Private Residences from Four Seasons will fill San Francisco’s Yerba Buena district’s last remaining buildable space with residences of world-class elegance and refinement.

Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission Street is part of an exclusive collection of standalone Four Seasons Private Residences, offering a luxurious, amenity-rich lifestyle in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Hoisting the final bucket of concrete into the sky signaled that the builders are getting ever closer to delivering a level of luxury that San Francisco has never seen before. Slated for completion in late spring 2020, the 146 residences at 706 Mission Street will be distinctly San Francisco, showcasing a new 45-story, 510-foot tower and preserving the historic 10-story Aronson Building.

A ceremonial construction event hosted by developer 706 Mission Street Co LLC and contractor Webcor took place on November 13, featuring the traditional hoisting of the project’s final beam, adorned with a tree and an American flag, to the building’s 48th floor.

Appointed with the finest finishes and the latest technology, the amenity floor “Club” on the building’s fifth level provides a convivial indoor/outdoor gathering place where residents can socialize with a distinguished community of owners and their guests. Features include a state-of-the-art fitness center designed by celebrity trainer and fitness guru Harley Pasternak, a lounge with a tendered full bar, private dining, and a landscaped outdoor terrace with welcoming firepits. Staffed by a full-time dedicated attendant, the Club will also include a meticulously appointed game room that will feature a custom-designed media wall.

The property will also offer the famed Four Seasons anticipatory services, personally customized for each owner. Industry veteran Matthew Hoffman has been tapped as the property’s director of residences, while Maria Di Grande, an acclaimed art curator and principal of MDG Art Consulting, will offer personalized consultation and behind-the-scenes museum and gallery tours. Napa Valley-based wine consultant Kerrin Laz will lead a unique wine program for the property, including personalized high-touch concierge wine services, customized experiences in California Wine Country, wine tastings and dinners in the building’s Club, and assisting residents to co-host their own in-home wine experiences.

The project is the latest in an exclusive collection of Four Seasons standalone Private Residences, independently managed by Four Seasons staff and offering residents an unparalleled level of premier amenities and services. Four Seasons debuted its standalone Private Residences at Twenty Grosvenor Square in London, followed by projects in Los Angeles, Marrakech, and now San Francisco.

As one of the leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 44 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.