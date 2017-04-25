Some of the world’s most beautiful places to visit in the heart of nature across the globe.

Based on thousands of endorsements from previous Booking.com travelers for the best places in the world for wildlife, these six destinations are perfect to marvel the beauty of nature and relax.

Drake Bay, Costa Rica

With its tropical climate and outstanding flora and fauna, Drake Bay in Costa Rica is an explorer’s dreamland and an ideal destination to educate yourself on the world’s wildlife.

Set on Drake Bay, the Copa De Arbol Beach & Rainforest Resort is an eco-friendly resort accessible by boat. This beautiful gem has a jungle setting surrounded by wildlife and tropical plants. Each cabin is constructed from recycled teak, cypress and Melina wood and features a terrace looking at the surrounding rainforest.

Imatra, Finland

With Finland’s remote north-eastern European location comes flora and fauna as varied and exclusive as the location. It’s a great location for unplugging and appreciating the wild natural wonders this part of the world has to offer.

Situated near the Kruununpuisto Park, the oldest nature park in Finland, the Rantasipi Imatran Valtionhotelli is set in an elegant castle by the River Vuoksi. Nature lovers can visit the magnificent Imatrankoski rapids, which are considered to be part of the National landscapes of Finland, enjoy a cruise on the River Vuoksi, or discover the islands on Lake Saimaa.

Yellowstone National Park, Montana, United States of America

With nearly 3,500 square miles of wilderness, the world’s first national park has a greater number of wild animals living there than anywhere else in the 48 contiguous states.

Situated on the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park and just 90-meters away from the Yellowstone River, the Dreamcatcher Tipi Hotel offers luxurious tipis overlooking the mountains. Each tent features organic bath products and is decorated with beautiful rugs and chandeliers. Rafting, fishing and hiking are only a few of the activities travelers can enjoy during their stay.

Halls Gap, Australia

Halls Gap is located in Victoria, Australia and is the gateway into Grampians National Park. Celebrate Earth Day all year round by exploring the local eco-systems and learn about the diverse array of native plants and animals, some of which are unique to the area.

Bordering with the Grampians National Park, the eco-friendly Boroka Downs is an adult-only retreat that offers bungalows with a fireplace and BBQ facilities. A hiking backpack containing binoculars, maps and wildlife reference books is provided to all guests.

Estosadok, Russia

Estosadok is mountain village surrounded by the beautiful Russian wilderness, including some of the most unique and diverse flora and fauna in the world.

Set 100-metres away from Rosa Khutor Ski Complex, the Cultural and Ethnographic Centre Moya Rossiya Hotel is composed of 11 unique buildings representing different regions of Russia. Mainly endorsed for wildlife, downhill skiing and relaxation, the family friendly destination of Estosadok is a perfect choice for travelers who want to experience a beautiful alpine scenery.

Welgevonden Game Reserve, South Africa

The rich and diverse Waterberg region offers an amazing variety of unspoiled, natural habitats with the savanna areas consisting of rolling grasslands and a semi-evergreen forest.

Located inside the Welgevonden Game Reserve, the Clifftop Exclusive Safari Hideaway features beautiful suites with private terraces surrounded by lush plants and organizes elephant safaris and horse riding trips. All suites are decorated with hand-made organic fabrics and guests can enjoy the beautiful views over Welgevonden Game Reserve and Sterkstroom River from their bathtub.