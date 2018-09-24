Vettis Concrete: Limited edition concrete faucet reaches new height of luxury

“The Vettis Concrete faucet uses natural elements to reinterpret the sensory experience of a waterfall. Its pioneering use of concrete required a sophisticated methodology, developed and tested over four years. The result is a feat of engineering and craft, expressing the essence of a majestic cascade.”

The Beauty of Concrete is Celebrated through the Unveiling of the First-of-its-Kind Vettis Concrete Faucet by Brizo.

Luxury fittings brand Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company introduced a new level of innovative luxury, unveiling the first-of-its-kind Vettis Concrete faucet. Years in the making, the single-handle faucet is a feat of engineering and craftsmanship, innovative in both design and material.

As part of this exclusive, limited edition product unveiling, only 500 of the Vettis Concrete faucets are available for purchase.

Meticulously handcrafted by expert sculptor Christopher Shannon in his small studio in Victoria, British Columbia, the faucet blends the finest quality of raw materials and an exquisite geometric form to create architectonic harmony, while the sui generis nature of hand-poured concrete gives each faucet a distinct texture, color and style.

“I spend a lot of time outdoors and truly respect the strength and beauty found within nature. That was the inspiration behind the concrete faucet,” said TJ Eads, Brizo Kitchen & Bath industrial designer. “The Vettis Bath Collection inspiration is equivalent to strength found in nature. In its most iconic form – the single-handle faucet – we introduce concrete. The distinctive sound of water flowing, grounded in the strength and beauty of concrete, reminds me of the quiet moments in nature, just before dawn, waiting for the world to wake up.”

The faucet is made from authentic, ultra-high-performance, fiber-reinforced concrete, while a carefully titrated infusion of pure charcoal gives the faucet its signature hue. The concrete formulation showcases natural variations, giving each faucet its own aesthetic characteristics—slightly evolving over time and each as stunning as it is unique.

The Vettis Concrete faucet is WaterSense-labeled, flowing at 1.2 gpm. WaterSense is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The limited number of faucets are available by reservation only.

Vettis Concrete by Brizo; photos: brizo.com