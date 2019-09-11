The Amels 60 yacht is a package that no-one else can offer at this time

Welcome aboard Amels 60 – the new Espen Øino design in Amels Yachts’ Limited Editions range

At this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, the diversity within the AMELS and DAMEN range of yachting solutions will be hard to miss. From 25 to 28 September, yachting fans can expect to find an impressive collection of Amels x Damen yachts, namely HERE COMES THE SUN, AURORA BOREALIS, ELIXIR, JOY RIDER and SHADOW. The shipyard is also presenting its latest developments from AMELS Limited Editions, AMELS Full Custom, AMELS Refit, DAMEN SeaXplorer and DAMEN Yacht Support.

Recently, Amels Yachts announced the Amels 60 – an exciting new take on the very best Amels knowhow and craftsmanship.

Amels 60′ designer says the boat will be instantly recognisable when she hits the water in 2022.

Amels 60, the brand new Espen Øino design in Amels Yachts’ Limited Editions range, is a 60-metre superyacht with Hybrid by Amels technology, now under construction and available for spring 2022 delivery.

The Amels 60 is the shipyard’s second collaboration with Espen Øino, following the 78-metre Amels Full Custom by Espen Øino that is now under construction for delivery in 2021.

“The Amels 60 is an exciting new take on the very best Amels knowhow and craftsmanship that has shaped everything we have done for more than 100 years,” said Rose Damen, Managing Director of the Damen Shipyards’ Yachting division. “Just like the global fleet of Limited Editions yachts at sea today, the Amels 60 will be a beacon of trusted reliability, quality and comfort for decades to come.”

Espen comments: “The Amels 60 is a package that no-one else can offer at this time. It’s a very well thought-through design where we incorporate all the experience Amels has as a builder and we as designers. I think it is truly a design that reflects the future. I can’t wait to see her being built, to experience her.”

With Hybrid by Amels technology, the Amels 60 offers cruising up to 7 knots with electrical propulsion motors.

According to the builder, the system works with multiple sources of energy working together seamlessly throughout a wide operating profile. The owner benefits from very low noise and vibrations, lower fuel and maintenance costs, while reducing harmful emissions.

As for the interiors, Amels Yachts invited the team at Studio Indigo to create a design concept for the Amels 60 interior design. Founded in 2005 by Creative Director Mike Fisher, the London-based studio specialises in architecture, interior design and yachts. They bring over 15 years of design experience within luxury super-prime land-based projects, both in the UK and internationally.

Key features of the Amels 60 include a huge sun deck, swim platform and folding Owners Suite balcony, generous interior volume of 830 GT, light and airy with signature large Main Deck windows. Add to this the 9-metre luxury tender stowed on foredeck.

This June, the DAMEN team celebrated the hull launch of LA DATCHA SeaXplorer following construction on the Danube river. The owner of the innovative 77-metre luxury expedition yacht (252 ft) attended the event with his family at the hull building yard Damen Shipyards Galati.

LA DATCHA is based on the leading SeaXplorer expedition yacht design with extensive customisations to the owner’s requirements, including his passion for heliskiing. She stands out with a helideck and hangar for two aircraft, fully certified for helicopters up to 4,000 kg. The yacht carries extra provisions and facilities for 40 days of global autonomy without port call, and a superb set of toys, tenders, snowmobiles and a submarine.