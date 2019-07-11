Technohull’s new 38 Grand Sport clocked a speed of 103 knots in pre-production testing

Technohull’s new boat achieves exhilarating speeds that would have seemed unthinkable in the leisure market even a few years ago. And all in perfect safety.

Pure Sport: When they splash, they will set a new standard for the Greek RIB builder, and for the industry globally.

Technohull’s fastest ever boat is now just a few months away from hitting the water. Several units of the hotly-anticipated 38 Grand Sport are at the moulding stage, with delivery anticipated at the end of the summer.

Just because this is a fast boat doesn’t make it a spartan one. Technohull has gone to some pains to ensure that the 38 Grand Sport offers real luxury. Besides the high-quality solid teak decking, there is also an electric toilet, external shower and the option of a snug cabin in the bow.

Pre-production models tested last year achieved a blistering top speed of 103 knots over the ground, equivalent to 118mph. And yet the 38 Grand Sport is able to offer such performance in offshore conditions with astonishing stability and comfort, thanks to its ground-breaking Dynastream hull design.

Packing two Mercury Verado 300/350/400/450hp outboards as options on its notched transom, or three 450hp motors in the super sport version, the 38GS offers serious power. The boat combines a relatively narrow 3.1m beam and a super-sharp semi wave-piercing bow.

A new deck layout featuring a sun pad at the bow and twin loungers aft, plus a streamlined, low profile helm console make this Technohull’s sportiest looking boat yet. The yard’s proprietary shock-mitigating bucket seats offer supreme comfort at speed, or spec your favourite Shockwave or Ullman seat. Either way, the second-row seats feature fold-up bolsters and ergonomic footrests for guest comfort.

TECHNOHULL is able to offer this sort of performance thanks to its patented Dynastream hull

The Dynastream technology took five years to implement. The design employs three distinct steps in this hull, to channel in air and provide lift, natural cushioning and unprecedented stability at all speeds. This hyper-ventilated hull shape is 10-15 per cent more efficient than previous Technohull designs, offering lower fuel consumption for higher speeds.

Through a rigorous process of CFD simulation, scale and full-sized tank testing, and the expertise of the renowned Davidson Laboratory of New Jersey, Technohull has gained a thorough understanding of this technology. It is part of what allows the boat to plane at low speeds and achieve its eye-watering top speed.

What’s more, the super deep-V hull form gives the 38 Grand Sport true offshore capabilities. It deflects spray in even a heavy seaway and makes light of tough conditions – just as well considering the boat’s 220 nautical mile range.