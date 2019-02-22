Aggressive, yet beautiful. Super lightweight, yet powerfully strong. A commanding presence, yet lavishly finished.

Marking Aston Martin relationship with Swiss luxury watch company Tag Heuer, the world renowned British luxury sports car maker has created the DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition – a unique collaboration with a total build run of just 50 cars. Each DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition is a fixed specification featuring a luxurious Monaco Black exterior paint combined with Carbon Fibre accents, and also includes a limited edition TAG Heuer watch.

The bespoke dial with a hexagon pattern is inspired by the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera front grille.

According to motorauthority.com, each of the 50 buyers of the DBS Superleggera Tag Heuer Edition will also receive a special Tag Heuer watch, most likely based on the Carrera Heuer 01 Aston Martin Special Edition series.

“Under the hood sits a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12. It delivers a stock 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, or enough to hustle the car from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 211 mph. Buyers looking for more will likely have to wait until Aston Martin drops an AMR version of its super GT,” added motorauthority.com.

TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 Aston Martin Special Edition is the second watch of the collaboration between two of the most iconic brands in motor racing. Inspired by the geometric shapes of an Aston Martin sports car, the watch draws a direct vision from the colours, shapes, patterns and materials of an Aston Martin, and reflects the automotive spirit of the partnership.

The 45mm solid steel case boasts a ceramic black brushed tachymeter bezel with Aston Martin engraving and features lines on the side to evoke speed, the race track and pistons. The manufacture movement is visible through the dial, which is skeletonised in a hexagonal pattern that recalls the details on the new Vantage. Also, exclusive to this timepiece is the reshaped lugs, which were inspired by the iconic lines of Aston Martin’s beautiful bodywork. It is a watch with presence that is the perfect reflection of the expertise and technical mastery arising from the partnership between the two brands.

Aston Martin Racing and TAG Heuer have been passionate by motor racing since their origins. 2018 marked the first year of the partnership in the FIA World Endurance Championship with TAG Heuer as the Official Timing Partner for the race team.

This prestigious alliance is embodied through the Vantage GTE and the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Aston Martin Racing. The two luxury companies, although producing uniquely different products, share many common values, including knowing how to utilise motorsport as an extreme test bed for their performance products. Both partners have extensive roots and experience in motorsport, reaching back through the decades and share an affiliation with the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1TM team.

Art of Living by Aston Martin

Aston Martin also announced the Art of Living by Aston Martin – the brand’s luxury lifestyle programme. The events are created for those who want to live life the Aston Martin way, indulging in curated lifestyle experiences in areas such as travel, haute cuisine, sport, fashion and culture.

Art of Living by Aston Martin also offers an insight into the world of Aston Martin with behind-the-scenes tours of sites across the UK, from the heritage tour at Aston Martin Works to the world of manufacturing at Gaydon.

A glorious season lies ahead for motorsport enthusiasts, starting with the Monaco in May where guests can enjoy a night-race weekend with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing the most fashionable Formula 1 race of the year from the luxury of the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Energy Station. As part of the Aston Martin family, Art of Living guests will enjoy the company of like-minded people gathered to indulge in a shared passion for speed with exclusive access inside one of the world’s most glamorous sporting events. For those with a passion for sports cars, the 24 Hours of Le Mans awaits. Helicopter transfers to and from a luxury chateau takes guests into the world of endurance racing and special behind-the-scenes access to the Aston Martin Racing team as it competes in the season finale of the World Endurance Championship.