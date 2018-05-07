A fresh spin on contemporary eyewear.

2018 Australia Open champion and current world #2 female tennis player, Caroline Wozniacki, has collaborated with OVVO Optics to create an exclusive sunglasses collection that features 11 silhouettes inspired by her personal statement-making style with the C. Wozniacki + OVVO Collection. Known for her agility and finesse on the court, Wozniacki’s touch is seen on every pair of frames, rendering them sporty yet sophisticated; suitable for athletes and CEOs alike.

Wanting to do more than just stamp her name on a product, Wozniacki worked directly with Ovvo’s design team in Europe to create a collection that holds up to all-day wear, without sacrificing style. Each pair of frames is cut to precise technical specifications and uses forward-thinking materials that ensure durability and consistency – two words that also reflect Wozniacki’s decade-long career.

“Just like designing a pair of glasses, the key to a successful game is to start with a solid foundation and then spend time perfecting your craft,” said the founders of Ovvo. “We were inspired by Caroline’s strong sense of self, her competitive spirit and her commitment to being the best.”

The women’s collection features seven wearable styles, each available in three colorways. The shapes are bold, empowered and confident, offering a fresh spin on contemporary eyewear. The looks include a striking butterfly frame made from surgical steel and titanium composite and a sleek, oversized version of Wozniacki’s go-to pair of aviators.

“The partnership gives me the opportunity to really design and be involved in the whole process,” says Wozniacki. “It was important to me that they’re light and can be worn for hours and that they don’t slide off your face.”

Wozniacki also lent her eye to a collection of four styles for men, reimagining classic men’s staples in slick, modern materials.

The Caroline Wozniacki x OVVO Collection merges statement-making style with technological advancements, including OVVO’s patented screwless-hinge and signature lightweight construction, for increased comfort.