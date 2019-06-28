Six Senses to open in Iceland a hub for those passionate about nature, wellness and adventure

Six Senses, one of the world’s leading operators of luxury hotels, resorts and spas, is daydreaming about the country of fire and ice for its next development. Iceland is enjoying clean air, sustainable energy, and high national happiness. Six Senses said its goal is to align guests and residents with natural order and hyperdimensional realities so they recharge and

reconnect.

Design inspired by sustainability and spirituality: Six Senses Össurá Valley, Iceland is slated to open in 2022.

Six Senses Össurá Valley, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas’ first hotel in Iceland, will offer adventure by day, and indulgent dining, comfortable beds and perhaps a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis by night. The hotel will be located a 30-minute drive from the airport at Hofn. Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon, one of the most popular sites in the country to watch the otherworldly color displays of Northern Lights, is an hour’s drive away.

The first phase of the project will see the opening of a 70-guestroom resort and private cottages dotted on the surrounding land serving as an icon for sustainable living. Six Senses-branded residences will offer residents the opportunity to call this exquisite location home and tap into all the unique amenities and privileges of the Six Senses resort.

The rugged southeastern coast of Viking country has an expansive and diverse natural environment. From glacier tongues, craggy volcanoes, ice-filled lagoons and geothermal lakes to untouched highlands and long black beaches; many of these natural wonders have become famed for their beauty and are visited throughout the year (via the single ring road).

This is the mythical setting for Six Senses Össurá Valley, 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares) of privately-owned land in Svínhólar near Lóni. The flat land at the southern end is adjacent to the Lón Lagoon, which is separated from the North Atlantic Ocean by a beautiful black sand beach. This is the biggest gathering space for swans in the country and Six Senses will be

involved in monitoring and protecting this Icelandic population.

Exploring beyond the resort

To the north, Six Senses Össurá Valley is surrounded by a mountain range and the vast Össurá Valley and River. The valley’s multiple waterfalls and surrounding landscape lend themselves to out-of-the-ordinary experiences including dog sledging, horseback riding, ice and rock climbing, bird watching and boat trips.

To the northwest of the development is the Vatnajökull National Park with Europe’s largest glacier and Iceland’s highest peak, the Öræfajökull volcano. The dramatic southern landscapes have also provided breathtaking settings for many movies and shows including Interstellar, Batman Begins, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, James Bond and Game of Thrones.