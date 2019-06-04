SF90 Stradale: Ferrari has pulled the wraps off its first ever Plug-in Hybrid car in the marque’s history

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is brought to life.

The fastest road-legal production car ever built by Ferrari is called SF90 Stradale. The new model is extreme on every level, says Ferrari. The SF90 Stradale is at the top of its segment, and the V8 is the top-of-the-range model for the first time in the marque’s history.

The SF90 Stradale is the most advanced car in the range from a point of view of performance and technology. The definition of the exterior styling was inspired by that principle: to create a forward-looking, innovative design that transmits the car’s mission as an extreme sports car – Ferrari’s first series production supercar.

Ferrari Design has thus completely revisited the proportions of the front, central and rear volumes in a radical evolution of the forms of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined production berlinettas of the last twenty years.

This extreme car is capable of delivering completely unprecedented performance for a Prancing Horse production car. The SF90 Stradale slots in between the mid-rear-engined coupés, today represented by the F8 Tributo, and supercars of the likes of LaFerrari, and is the new standard-bearer for hyper-technological extreme cars brimming with future-forward content.

The SF90 Stradale’s architecture, in which the cabin is located ahead of the mid-mounted engine, provided Flavio Manzoni and his team of designers at the Ferrari Styling Centre, with the ideal platform on which to craft a genuine supercar of impeccable proportions.

The driver simply has to select one of the four power unit modes, and then just concentrate on driving. The sophisticated control logic takes care of the rest, managing the flow of power between the V8, the electric motors and the batteries.

The SF90 Stradale is also the first Ferrari sports car to be equipped with 4WD, a step necessary to allow the incredible power unleashed by the hybrid powertrain to be fully exploited, ensuring the car has become the new benchmark for standing starts: 0-100km/h in 2.5 sec and 0-200km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

“There’s one other major difference between the LaFerrari and the SF90 Stradale. Ferrari’s newest hypercar won’t be a limited edition built for one year only. Instead, it will have a regular production cycle, meaning you likely won’t have to give up your first born to own one, assuming you can afford one,” commented motorauthority.com.

According to motorauthority.com, the SF90 Stradale is one of five Ferraris being unveiled this year (the F8 was another). It’s also one of 15 new cars or derivatives Ferrari will add by 2022, with about 60 percent of these to be hybrids. Beyond this date the Prancing Horse will launch its first electric car, a news confirmed by Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri.

Another major innovation is the steering wheel which now has a touchpad and a series of haptic buttons that allow the driver to control virtually every aspect of the car using just their thumbs. The central instrument cluster is now entirely digital with the first automotive application of a 16” curved HD screen which can be fully configured and controlled using the controls on the steering wheel.

The SF90 Stradale also sees the debut of the new ignition key with full keyless technology which will gradually be introduced across the rest of the range, personalised with the model’s name.

For the first time on a Ferrari, clients can choose between the standard car and a version with a more sports-oriented specification. The Assetto Fiorano specification includes significant upgrades, including special GT racing-derived Multimatic shock absorbers, extra lightweight features made from high-performance materials such as carbon-fibre (door panels, underbody) and titanium (springs, entire exhaust line), resulting in a weight-saving of 30 kg.

The SF90 Stradale is equipped with three electric motors capable of generating a total of 220 cv (162 kW). A high-performance Li-ion battery provides power to all three motors and guarantees a 25-kilometer range in all-electric e-Drive mode, using just the front axle. When the internal combustion engine is turned off, the two independent front motors deliver a maximum speed of 135 km/h with a longitudinal acceleration of ≤0.4 g. The reverse can only be used in e-Drive mode which means the car can be maneuvered at low speeds without using the V8.

Ferrari’s quality standards and increasing focus on client service underpin the extended seven-year maintenance programme offered with the SF90 Stradale. Available across the entire Ferrari range, the programme covers all regular maintenance for the first seven years of the car’s life. This scheduled maintenance is an exclusive service that allows clients the certainty that their car is being kept at peak performance and safety over the years. This very special service is also available to owners buying pre-owned Ferraris.