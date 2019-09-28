Selfridges’ new Shopper Study data backs up the push from young consumers to shop ethically

Depop Space Selfridges pop-up reimagined what climate emergency shopping might look like.

Selfridges’ new Shopper Study data, conducted by OnePoll, backs up the push from young consumers to shop ethically. Selfridges Takes Sustainability to the Next Level Welcoming Depop to its Fashion Department – as Gen Z Shoppers Voice Growing Environment Concerns.

As a high-end retailer, Selfridges is seeking new ways to become more circular and help to drive radical transformation of the industry by collaborating with brands and partners whose activities challenge the way we experience and enjoy fashion.

The luxury fashion store announced the Depop Space Selfridges pop-up, as a new study reveals Gen Z’s purchasing decisions are increasingly based on sustainability concerns.

The Depop focus for September was to ‘Recreate the New: Fashioned for the Planet’ – and focused on sustainability, featuring sellers who advocate for reducing fashion’s global impact.

The Depop Space Selfridges installation, aims to reimagine the retail space in an industry where the environmental impact of fashion is increasingly at the forefront of customer’s minds. During the month of September, Depop sellers such as Sam Nowell and designer Patrick McDowell hosted hands-on workshops for the public, teaching customers how to extend the life of pre-loved garments through reworking, tailoring and customisation.

Selfridges’ new Shopper Study data, conducted by OnePoll, backs up the push from young consumers to shop ethically. Two- thirds (63%) of Gen Z shoppers said they were more concerned about climate change and sustainability issues than they were just one year ago. Concerns for the environment are influencing their shopping choices with over three-quarters (77%) of this age profile saying that when they are thinking about the products they buy their biggest environmental concern is that they want their choices to reduce waste.

Selfridges Head of Sustainability, Daniella Vega commented: ‘We are excited to be taking the lead in sustainable fashion by this first-of-its-kind collaboration with Depop in the UK. Selfridges takes seriously its responsibility to protect the environment and our Buying Better Inspiring Change initiative always looks for ways to push the boundaries in luxury retail – to challenge the norm. This new survey data supports our understanding of our youngest adult fashion shoppers, for whom there is no compromise when it comes to seeking out style that doesn’t harm the planet. We are committed to buying better and inspiring change so that our customers can do the same.’

The UK’s youngest adult shoppers are also quick to say that it’s stores that should be stepping-up, with 83% agreeing that ‘the responsibility for educating and guiding consumers’ squarely sits with retailers. This August, as part of Selfridges wider sustainability programme, the store invited the cult fashion marketplace, Depop to open a pop-up in the iconic department store with a physical retail space situated on the third floor in the Designer Studio of the Oxford Street flagship store. With the success of its two physical spaces in the US (Depop Space NY and Depop Space LA), Depop Space Selfridges is the platform’s first branded retail space in the UK.

True to both Selfridges’ and Depop’s uncompromising style credentials, The New Order AW19 creative campaign, launched by Selfridges fashion, has invited some of the world’s most boundary-breaking digital creatives to reimagine what shopping, style and the department store might look like in the not-so-distant future.

Choosing pre-loved fashion is most popular with the Gen Z generation, as the Selfridges Shopper Study shows that over half (58%) reveal that they either often or sometimes shop for second-hand and vintage clothing. Selfridges and Depop’s partnership has ensured that no fashion compromise has been taken – with carefully curated collections themed each month to surprise and delight customers of all ages.

“Sustainability is changing the landscape of fashion and the Depop community is helping to define this movement,” said Peter Semple, Depop Chief Marketing Officer. “Depop’s mission is to empower the next generation to transform fashion. Our collaboration with Selfridges is an exciting opportunity for members of our community to extend their reach offline, take their business to the next level, and change perceptions of the industry’s potential.”

Depop Space Selfridges showcased different Depop sellers each week exhibiting a selection of key pieces from their Depop collections available for purchase only at Selfridges. An additional exclusive collection of pieces is available online​. The retail space itself will act to physically reimagine the digital marketplace with a kinetic rail that visitors can control to view the range on offer.

The Depop Space Selfridges follows Selfridges recent commitment and signing of the Fashion Pact, as unveiled at the recent G7 Summit, as well as the introduction of its latest cohort of Bright New Things designers.