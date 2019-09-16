Room Hunt: Rosewood London develops treasure-hunt style game

The challenges allow the luxury hotel’s guests to discover the hotel with engaging tasks in every area, from Rosewood London‘s famous Pie Room, to the popular Scarfes Bar, and stunning Mirror Room, the home of the renowned Art afternoon tea.

The first luxury hotel globally to offer a competitive challenge-based package, Rosewood London continues to showcase innovation in its leisure offering to guests, following the success of the Barbour Canine package and the Christmas Mini Wishes campaign.

In partnership with renowned board game creators Clarendon Games, the Rosewood Room Hunt will see up to 10 pairs of guests compete against others to solve riddles and puzzles across the hotel. The founder of Clarendon Games, Will Sorrell, worked closely with the hotel team to develop this treasure-hunt style game, based on his expert knowledge of the board game industry.

To start, guests receive a locked wooden box, hiding gifts within. They must identify the combination lock number, revealed in succession through each task, in order to unlock the box the fastest. Clues are written on postcards, and guests must complete the puzzle before revealing their answer to a Clue Master who will then hand over the next postcard – and so it continues until the secret location is revealed. Some of the challenges incorporate an experience, whether it be understanding the art of mixology by creating a cocktail at Scarfes Bar; learning the delicate craftsmanship of pie decorating in The Pie Room; or discovering how to self-massage in Sense, A Rosewood Spa.

Once all the challenges are completed, the postcards will reveal a special code. The first couple to unlock the box, filled with take-home gifts from each of the experiences, will gain access to the unique suite.

The Rosewood Room Hunt package is available on selected weekend dates, starting on 23rd November 2019. Subsequent dates will follow on 18th January and 22nd February 2020. The package is priced at £755 inclusive of breakfast for two people.

Upon entering, the suite, one of Rosewood London’s ten luxury signature suites, will reveal a host of in-room experiences for the ultimate customised stay. A Rosewood London chef will consult on a bespoke dinner menu, available to be enjoyed in the comfort of the suite, with one of the Scarfes bar team mixing up favourite cocktails, all accompanied by a live band. They will also have the chance to relax with a personalised massage by the Sense spa team. Within minutes, monogrammed pillowcases, robes and other personalised amenities will arrive to complete the luxury hotel suite.

The entire stay can be tailored according to their request, and a personal butler will be on hand throughout the overnight stay.

Other guests can relax in their own rooms with a complimentary cocktail on arrival, in addition to bespoke amenities and personalised touches, as well as the box full of gifts. There is also a competition within the game, to decorate the best individual pie, with the winner receiving a complimentary dinner at Holborn Dining Room.