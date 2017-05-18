Whether the stimulating buzz of the city or the whisper-quiet sanctuary of the interior, the allure of Rolls-Royce is calling.

Seoul has been home to British luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce since 2004, with the marque’s second showroom in Busan joining the Rolls-Royce network in September last year. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates over a decade of warm ties with South Korea with the unveiling of a ‘Bespoke Collection for Korea.’

The Bespoke Collection, the first of its kind for the marque in the country, embraces the aesthetic heritage of South Korea.

The two tailor-made cars are as individual as the cities they represent: flying the flag for Seoul in national colours is the world’s foremost business sedan Rolls-Royce Ghost, whilst for the southeastern metropolis of Busan the canvas is the ultimate Grand Tourer Rolls-Royce Wraith, playing to the leisure-orientated lifestyle of the coastal city.

The Bespoke Collection comes at a time of success for Rolls-Royce in Korea. As of the end of April 2017, registrations of Rolls-Royce vehicles were up by 33% compared to the same period last year, demonstrating the popularity of the newly expanded model portfolio – the youthful drophead coup é, Da wn, having joined Phantom, Ghost and Wraith as the fourth model line in summer 2016.

“With this pair of Bespoke cars we have created individual, personal spaces that at once embody the vibrant cities that they inhabit, demonstrating with aplomb the possibilities that the world’s most celebrated luxury house affords,” said Giles Taylor, Director of Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “Our team of Bespoke designers at the Home of Rolls-Royce relished the opportunity to explore Korean aesthetics and the result is a union of intricate detailing with clean, elegant colour schemes. Like a fine suit, some of the most pleasing Bespoke touches in a Rolls-Royce are hidden to anyone but the owner, or may reveal themselves only by chance to the passer-by. Like the colourful lining of a jacket fleetingly exposed by a gust of breeze, as these cars momentarily come to a stop in the city the lucky bystander can look forward to a glimpse of the hidden depths of the unique design.”

“It is with great pride that we introduce these glorious one-off vehicles,” added Paul Harris, Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Asia Pacific. “Korea is a passionate and dynamic country with which we share an appreciation for continually moving forward while respecting traditional craftsmanship. Our customers are leaders of industry and entertainment and we hope this will inspire their creativity in rewarding themselves with truly rare and individual vehicles.”

Rolls-Royce made a statement at the 17th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2017) on 19 April with its Bespoke lineup, demonstrating its breadth of Bespoke luxury. On its stand, Rolls-Royce presented ‘Dawn – Inspired by Fashion’, the most social of super-luxury drophead motor cars; the darker and more edgy Wraith Black Badge and Ghost Black Badge; and an exclusive Bespoke model for the China market, Ghost Sartorial Collection.