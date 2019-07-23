Rafael Nadal’s fully-customized catamaran is due for delivery in 2020

This 24 meter Sunreef 80 Power yacht was sold to international tennis star Rafael Nadal.

The first unit from the 80 Sunreef Power range is to premiere in September 2019 at the Cannes Yachting Festival. This luxury multihull is a pedigree motor yacht, blending seaworthiness and great comfort for worldwide navigation.

One of the 80 Sunreef Power catamarans will be owned by the international tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, announced the shipbuilding company renowed for building large custom made luxury yachts: catamarans, power boats and superyachts.

Rafael Nadal has recently commissioned an 80 Sunreef Power catamaran with Sunreef Yachts. An avid multihull enthusiast, Nadal has selected the shipyard’s latest motor yacht model, having visited and chartered Sunreef Yachts’ catamarans in the past.

According to yachtharbour.com, “the model’s distinctive features comprise stainless steel portlights, high bulwarks and subtle ambient lighting. She comes equipped with a garage for a tender and Jet Ski, as well as numerous other water toys. The vessel comes with a number of options for the upper deck, including a waterfall-fed spa pool, upper helm position, bar area and retractable hard-top.”

“As someone from an island as I am, the sea is part of our lives and it’s not a secret that I love the sea. Every time I am at home in Mallorca I try to go out and find that time where I can just enjoy my time on a boat. I am very happy to be on board of this Sunreef Yachts family,” said Nadal, who has won 82 titles, including 18 Grand Slam victories as well as a record 34 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles.

According to Forbes’ list of 2019 THE WORLD’S HIGHEST-PAID ATHLETES EARNINGS, Rafael Nadal earned $35 million in 2019 only.

This year, the 40 Open Sunreef Power won the Christofle Yacht Style Award as Best Multihull Motor Yacht in Asia and the Multihull of the Year Award as Best Power Multihull. Sunreef 80 was voted as Best Sailing Yacht at the Yacht and Aviation Awards.