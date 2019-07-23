Jannarelly Design-1 sports car is designed for pure driving pleasure

You only live once: Drive Unique Jannarelly Design-1 at Salon Privé, one of the longest-running and most prestigious automotive events in the UK.

The Jannarelly Design-1 started out as one man’s dream to create the perfect car for himself. The sports car manufacturer Jannarelly will launch Jannarelly Design-1 at 2019 SALON PRIVÉ UK (Thursday 5th – 8th September 2019, Blenheim Palace). A Concours d’Elégance in the truest sense, Salon Privé is the most luxurious of garden parties set against the backdrop of ‘Britain’s Greatest Palace’, Blenheim Palace.

Having already designed the sensational W Motors Lykan HyperSport, Anthony Jannarelly knew exactly what he was doing when the idea of Jannarelly Design-1 sports car was born. Initially, the idea was for Anthony to build just one car – for himself, however, this was just the beginning of the story.

Naturally, the car provides an exhilarating driving experience

More reminiscent of a 1960s Italian thoroughbred, the Design-1 has perfect sports car poise and balance sitting low and wide and with rear-wheel drive configuration. Built on a steel / aluminum tubular structure, the car weighs in at just 810kg in composite form or 760kg in all-carbon. With its 3.5 Litre Nissan-derived V6, the engine delivers a healthy 325bhp which is enough to propel the Jannarelly to 62mph in less than 4 seconds.

When asked what inspired him to create the Design-1, Anthony Jannarelly said “I was often asked if I drove a Lykan and the more I said no, the more I wondered what kind of car I would like to drive on a daily basis. I started sketching some ideas during a flight and then met my now partner, Frederic Juillot, who made boats and composite parts and is also

based in Dubai.”

Their combined skills in design and composites quickly saw the Design-1 come to fruition and so, settling on a 3.5 Litre naturally-aspirated Nissan V6 engine for the power plant, they began to communicate details about the car via the internet to gauge interest. “Such was the enthusiasm”, said Anthony, “that we decided to go the whole way and launch our own

sports car brand and so Jannarelly was born”.

Jannarelly offers a variety of different options for the Design-1 including hardtop, canopy cover and low-level windshield and both interior and exterior can be customized to the customers’ choice.