Put a smile on his face with these almost perfect audio and tech gifts

Top Audio and Tech Gifts of the Season

All these flawlessly designed audio and tech products are created with a passion to achieve acoustic, optical, and technical excellence.

Polaroid Originals 96 Cam 600 Instant Camera € 205

If you have a soft spot for the ’90s, like Polaroid Originals clearly does, this limited edition ’96 Cam’ is the coolest thing tobring out at parties for some throwback fun. It’s been completely refurbished by hand and has all the same features thatmade it a pop culture icon back in the day: an automatic flash, fixed focus/close-up lens and exposure level controls. Make sure to grab some packs of instant film, says MrPorter.

Devialet Classic Phantom Wireless Speaker €1,770

Designed in a spherical shape proven by physicists as the best way to transmit sound waves evenly in all directions, it has ADH to cancel out background noise, HBI (‘Heart Bass Implosion’) to create the lowest frequencies ever emitted and SAM (‘Speaker Active Matching’) to reproduce the exact pressure level as when the music was recorded.

Master & Dynamic MH40 leather headphones €430

Master & Dynamic’s ‘MH40′ headphones block out external noises to ensure a pure, rich sound quality. They’re built to lastfrom black aluminium with stainless steel reinforcements and have memory foam ear pads wrapped in leather for comfortand breathability.

Leica Ultravid 8×20 BCR Compact Binoculars €850

These ‘Ultravid’ binoculars have lenses featuring a HDC multi-coating for optimum clarity, colour, and contrast, while a reflective mirror coating on the prism surfaces minimises stray light, ensuring crisp, high-contrast viewing. P40 Phase Correction eliminates roof prism phase-shift to deliver superbly sharp images and the nitrogen-filled housing prevents internal fogging. This compact unit conveniently folds down to fit in a pocket-sized carry case.

This sleek ‘Earset’ has been tuned by Bang & Olufsen’s acclaimed sound engineers for a superior and immersive quality. Based on an original ’90s design by Danish designer Anders Hermansen, this wireless set adjusts to hook flexibly over the ear, so you can forget frustrating tangled cords. It’s quick and hassle-free to charge, and the battery allows for up to five hours of taking calls and listening to your favorite playlists on-the-go.

Native Union DOCK+ Lightning Marble Dock €125

Sleek and sturdy, Native Union’s impeccably designed dock allows you to view and navigate your iPhone or iPad while it charges. It’s cut from solid marble and fitted with aircraft-grade aluminium to provide ample support for your device. The accompanying adapters are made to fit most cases, while the matching cable is reinforced with braided nylon for durability.

Il Bussetto Leather AirPod Case (Price €60)

Keeping track of your AirPods while on the move can be tricky, so invest in Il Bussetto’s compact case to keep them safe and clean. Made in Italy from polished black leather, it has a firm structure to ensure the contents don’t get crushed.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather iPhone X Case (Price €350)

(Black leather (lamb) and brass/ Compatible with iPhone X/XS; Comes with branded pouch; Made in Italy)

Bottega Veneta’s leather case may appear to be free from branding, but the intrecciato weave used to make it is instantly recognisable to those in the know. It has a smooth suede interior and shell construction to protect your iPhone X.

Native Union Knot 2-Piece Lightning Cable (€75)

We all have that one friend whose phone battery is constantly dead, take action and give yours this Native Union bundle. It features two handy knot cables, the first has an impressive 10-foot range. The second comes as a keychain with concealed connectors, giving you access to any USB power outlet should you get caught short with only 20% left while out

and about.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay M5 Speaker – €600

The wool cover in dappled tones that will look discreet in any interior. Use this as a single speaker or connect it to othersaround the house to achieve an optimised soundscape that disperses perfectly well-balanced tones wherever you are.

Master & Dynamic + Leica ME05-95 Chrome-Coated In-Ear Headphones €202.78

Designed in collaboration with Leica, these Master & Dynamic ‘ME05-95′ headphones pay homage to the photography expert’s legendary ‘Noctilux-M 50 mm f/0.95′ lens – the fastest of its kind. They’re crafted from black chrome-coated brass, a material with superior acoustic properties, and silicone for a comfortable in-ear fit.

Bowers & Wilkins P9 Signature Cross-Grain Leather Headphones Price: €900

Bowers & Wilkins’ signature ‘P9′ style is the brand’s largest over-ear headphone. This sophisticated pair is crafted from Italian cross-grain leather, lending it a tactile finish. The dual-cavity memory foam ear cushions cut out surrounding sounds, while the folding design makes it ideal for travel.