Come as you are, says Pucci.. in a swimsuit or a caftan, wrapped in an embroidered towel or demure in a shirtdress.

Emilio Pucci staged a pool party to present a collection bursting with summery colors, fluid shapes, delicate hues and bright touches. Ease, effortlessness, elegance: the quintessential Pucci values are given a feisty spin.

Patterns get mixed and matched, and so are fabrics. The palette of white, aqua, coral and emerald was joined by Nisida and Flamingo prints. Patterns and fabrics such as stretch cotton and washed silk combined in a play of transparencies to express the idea of softness. Colorful accessories featured printed Capri sandals, coral necklaces and mini bags for a collection that embodies joyful femininity.

Summer fun as the joy to play with accessories: coral necklaces, oversized sunglasses, twill “Zenzi” mini bags. Metallic leather and pvc are mixed to create multicolor wavy patterns on sandals. Perforated pointy shoes. Toweling pool slides. The new Capri sandals.

Emilio Pucci also announced the relocation of the Hong Kong store on the second floor of the luxury shopping mall Ocean Center, Harbour City.