You can stare. Just don’t blink. The new SL LE Midnight Cherry delivers the ultimate three-wheeled experience for riders.

This limited edition model was created for riders to discover the exhilaration and adventure of the open road in the most luxurious and stylish SL available.

Polaris Slingshot, the three-wheeled roadster, launched its newest SL to the lineup, the LE Midnight Cherry, which boasts new style features for an exhilarating, shared adventure. The all-new vehicle features an exclusive dark cherry red paint, luxurious side-by-side foam-padded pleated bucket seats, and fresh graphics.

With the Slingshot owner in mind, the accessories available for the LE Midnight Cherry include side storage, driver and passenger overnight bags and apparel to enhance the entire Slingshot experience and lifestyle.

Key new features include Midnight Cherry Paint, white Pearl Accents (Muscle stripes, gas cap, swing-arm and control arms), touring-only grey accented graphics, and Comfort 5/8″ additional padded seats with pleated cherry color accent stitching.

Owners can customize and personalize their Slingshot with dozens of Slingshot Engineered Accessories, including styling enhancements, tech and audio components, storage options, wind deflectors, riding gear, helmets, driving jackets and street wear. Most of the vehicle accessories are offered in a variety of factory color-matched options.

The unique 3-wheel design includes key standard features: 2.4L 4 Cylinder Ecotec engine, Waterproof interior, Clear wind screen, Media console with back-up camera and Bluetooth™ integration, Rockford Fosgate® premium speakers, and 18″ front wheels & 20″ rear.