St. Regis Expands Presence In Mexico With Signing Of 120-Room St. Regis Los Cabos

A national and international tourism destination, Los Cabos is known for its exquisite gastronomy, beautiful scenery, and white-sand beaches.

Thanks to an increase in affluent national and international travelers, Los Cabos’ profile and luxury landscape has grown rapidly in the past years, creating an ideal opportunity for new players in the high-end hospitality sector.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, announced it will amplify its presence in Mexico with the signing of a 120-room hotel and 60 residences in Los Cabos, one of Mexico’s fastest-growing luxury destinations. Expected to open in early 2021, The St. Regis Los Cabos will be located in Quivira, Los Cabos, an exclusive residential community where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortez.

The hotel will be part of the 1,850-acre master-planned luxury Quivira community located on the Pacific West Coast that offers a private beach club, village center, nature reserves, and over 20 miles of scenic walking and biking trails. The hotel will include 120 guestrooms, all of which will feature oceans views and the brand’s legendary St. Regis Butler Service. The hotel will feature three signature dining venues including a specialty restaurant; beachfront grill with all-day dining; and an inspired al fresco poolside restaurant with fresh small plates and crafted cocktails. Guests can also look forward to recreational facilities such as a fitness and wellness center, swimming pools, saltwater lagoon, luxury cabanas, and a destination Spa for resort guests and locals alike.

There are currently two St. Regis properties in Mexico, located in Mexico City and Punta Mita. Marriott International operates an additional 69 hotels in Mexico under The Ritz-Carlton, W, JW Marriott, Luxury Collection, Sheraton, Westin, Le Méridien, Marriott, Aloft, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and AC Hotels by Marriott.

