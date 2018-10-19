Manufactured at Honda Aircraft Company’s world headquarters in Greensboro, NC, the Honda Jet was the most delivered aircraft in its class in 2017 and for the first half of 2018.

Existing Honda Jet owners can now enhance their current HA-420 aircraft with several new performance and software features. Honda Aircraft’s newly announced performance package for the Honda Jet HA-420 offers current Honda Jet owners the opportunity to implement latest performance upgrades on their aircraft; among those are a shorter takeoff field length, an increased maximum takeoff weight and more mission capabilities.

The package also features many Garmin G3000 avionics software updates, including, but not limited to, advanced integrated Take Off & Landing (TOLD) calculations, increased connectivity with Flight Stream 510 compatibility and an enhanced electronic checklist.

The announcement was made at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

“As Honda Aircraft Company continues to pioneer new technologies in aviation, the APMG was created to ensure that all Honda Jet owners, current and future, would have the opportunity to experience newly-created state-of-the-art technologies, regardless of when they purchased their aircraft,” Honda Aircraft Company CEO and President Michimasa Fujino stated. He added, “The purpose of the APMG is to implement new features on original aircraft for the benefit of customers around the world.”

Honda Aircraft also announced that the Honda Jet and Honda Jet Elite have received type certification from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Honda Jet holds many type certifications around the world, including, but not limited to, the United States (Federal Aviation Administration), Europe (European Aviation Safety Agency), Mexico (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Canada (Transport Canada), Brazil (National Civil Aviation Agency) Argentina (Administración Nacional de Aviación Civil) and Panama (Autoridad Aeronáutica Civil). Honda Aircraft’s latest model, the Honda Jet Elite, is also certified in the United States and Europe.

The aviation company has established a worldwide dealer and authorized sales network to provide service and support for Honda Jet customers that spans territories in North America, Europe, Middle and South America, Southeast Asia, China, India, the Middle East and Japan.