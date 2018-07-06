OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Special Edition is the first Lambosmartphone and the first phone with Super VOOC

Lamborghini has chosen a leading brand for its first exclusive smartphone partnership.

The Louvre was the venue for the announcement of a global partnership between Automobili Lamborghini and Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications. with the presentation of the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Special Edition.

The project will cover a broad range of areas and the two companies will leverage their respective strengths to create co-branded smartphones and related products.

The OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition has the logo shield of Automobili Lamborghini engraved on the body. Thanks to a special technology a suspended three-dimensional effect is created, no matter from what angle the phone is viewed.

The Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition is equipped with Super VOOC flash charge, used for the first time in a smartphone. This technology enables the charge power to reach 50W, allowing the smartphone to fully charge in 35 minutes.

The packaging and accessories for this special edition luxury smartphone have been designed in the same orange and black colors of Lamborghini super sports cars.

“With OPPO’s admirable technology capability and design prowess, we look forward to building a broad and strategic partnership,” said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The launch of the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Special Edition in Paris marks the beginning of this enterprise.”

“The other thing that sets this special edition apart is the 512 GB storage – double what the base phone gets. And why not, considering the price!?” says www.gsmarena.com

“Which is €1,700, not an easy pill to swallow. The Oppo Find X is already pricey as far as flagships go (€1,000), but the Automobili Lamborghini Edition is an “if you have to ask” type of phone. If it makes you feel any better, the Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design with 512 GB storage had a €2,100 launch price so that makes this Find X sound affordable.” added www.gsmarena.com