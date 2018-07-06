The latest version of the GTA Spano, a Spanish supercar built in Valencia by the company GTA Motor, a sister company to GTA Motor Competición, can be driven in Forza Horizon 3, released in The Smoking Tire Car Pack, the Duracell car pack, and in ultimate edition.

The idea of Autobello Madrid event for car fanatics is to create a competition of design, beauty, trends and limited series. To this automotive event, guests attended with their most recently acquired or inherited vehicles (the cars must be running and have documents), or watches, to participate in this competition of design, elegance and good taste.

This year, the Autobello Madrid event celebrated its eleventh anniversary at the Zarzuela Racetrack, with genuine motor jewels, the main Spanish collectors and the most prestigious brands. The visitors admired all kinds of vehicles, ranging from classic cars to the latest cars in the automobile sector, such us supercars like GTA Spano.

GTA Spano has its own new V10 twin Turbo 7,990 cm3 engine, with 925 hp and 1220 Nm torque. GTA Spano maintains its exclusivity with a limited production of 99 vehicles. It also has a newly designed sequential 7-speed gearbox that is carbon synchronised. With this new powertrain, the Spanish #supercar accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of over 370 km/h.

Spania GTA has developed a new carbon monocoque chassis which is unique among all supersport car manufacturers, with innovative components, such as titanium and grapheme, that offer top rigidity and lightness, and make GTA Spano one of the main references in the sector.

Among the VIP visitors were Oscar and Ruben Fangio, sons of a motorsport legend Juan Manuel Fangio, five-time F1 World champion. They didn’t want to lose the opportunity to know with Mr. Domingo Ochoa, Spania GTA CEO, the history and manufacturing process of GTA Spano supercar.