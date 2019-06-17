Only 25% of women can name a female entrepreneur. Veuve Clicquot says it is committed to changing that number

Veuve Clicquot‘s first female entrepreneurship barometer recognizes the Role Makers who take action.

Role models are key to women’s ability to envision their future and take the plunge into entrepreneurship. But role models alone are not enough anymore. More than ever today, women need not just inspiration but real assistance and support. This new sisterhood marks a shift of perspective, from Role Models to Role Makers: women who mentor, train, and inspire by cheering other women on, encouraging them to be bold and spring into action.

Veuve Clicquot is among all those avid to encourage a new generation of bold, audacious women. The French Champagne house unveiled results of its first international female entrepreneurship barometer.

In France, 91% of female “wantrepreneurs” feel that women entrepreneurs are inspiring, yet only 12% of women can name a successful female entrepreneur*. To address this, Veuve Clicquot aims to play a lead role and make a concrete contribution to social change.

Veuve Clicquot released the results of an international survey that maps out the current state of female entrepreneurship, identifying common prejudices, as well as mental and structural barriers to be addressed and overcome. The complete report was unveiled at the Veuve Clicquot x Women event held on June 11th at 3 Mazarine in Paris.

“We are taking our commitment even further because we want to encourage women to be bold, to affirm their talent and to take the entrepreneurial plunge,” said Jean-Marc Gallot, Chief Executive Officer of Maison Veuve Clicquot.

“That’s why we will continue conducting our survey and expand it to new countries.” The objective, he says “is to recognize the women – and men – who take action. The Role Makers, with their wealth of abilities and expertise, inspire and apply their energies to helping women forge their own destinies so that they can in turn inspire the generations to come. And we know that Madame Clicquot would surely approve!”

In homage to Veuve Clicquot’s legacy, the Maison created the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award in 1972 and the “Prix Clémentine” New Generation Award in 2014. Since the creation of these awards, Maison Veuve Clicquot has recognized more than 350 women in 27 countries worldwide for their entrepreneurial drive and exceptional accomplishments.

At an event presenting the results of its first international women entrepreneurship barometer spanning France, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Japan and Hong Kong, Veuve Clicquot brought together 18 inspiring women – including Venus Williams, Nora Hamzawi, Axelle Lemaire, Alice Zagury and Camille Morineau – to talk about their journeys and discuss relevant issues. The goal was to create a space where women can share their experiences. Moderated by Lauren Bastide, the discussions highlighted the barriers – sometimes unexpected – that women face when they embark on an entrepreneurial path. Through their compelling first person stories, these Role Makers put forth ideas and solutions for leading change.