New luxury bath suite introduces Edwardian elegance, integrated with Machine Age sensibility

No masterpiece comes without a little madness.

Brizo Invari Bath: When Edwardian elegance collides with Machine Age sensibilities, the result is an Unnatural Wonder.

Drawn from the Latin word for “unchanging,” the name “Invari” was inspired by the enduring appeal of classic forms, while the collection includes features that express a liberated traditional ethos—neither beholden to the past, nor forgetful of its heritage. Luxury fittings brand Brizo is celebrating a modern revival of classic forms with the Invari Bath Collection.

“Aesthetic movements rise and fall, but the principles of good design endure,” said Celine Garland, Brizo lead industrial designer. “The Invari Bath Collection epitomizes this timeless appeal, balancing modern instincts with classic elements to create a style unconfined by era.”

Contrast is the root of intrigue.

The Invari Bath Collection borrows decorative influences from the Edwardian era, yet streamlines this aesthetic through a contemporary, utilitarian lens. Subtle design elements provide adornment without excess, displaying intricate craftsmanship in every graceful nuance. Hand-assembled linchpin joints add an artisanal touch, while the finely ridged coining and faceted base offer meticulous precision.

The full, customizable suite includes multiple lavatory and tub faucet configurations, as well as custom shower trims and components, all complemented by matching accessories and drawer hardware. Three distinct spout shapes for the Widespread Lavatory Faucet—Arc, Column and Angled—provide design versatility, while Lever, Cross and Black Crystal Knob handle options elevate design choices within the collection.

The suite also includes a new slide bar shower arm that allows for up to 10″ of adjustability, adding a layer of utility for a seamless and elegant shower experience.