New breakthrough beauty solutions for millennials

PureLift by Xtreem Pulse Launches 510K FDA-Cleared Non-Invasive Instant Face Lift Device in Just 10 Minutes

Xtreem Pulse launched the premier facial elevation and sculpting tool on the market, using patented Triple-Wave stimulation to deeply activate and elevate your facial muscles, giving you the appearance of a fuller, more youthful face in just 10 minutes.

PureLift applies a mild yet forceful Triple-Wave stimulation to the face, strengthening the muscles as you would strengthen any other muscle in the body through workouts and exercise. “Finally, there is a new technology for beauty in the marketplace that works,” says CEO Andrew Barile.

L’Oréal Paris Announces Viola Davis As Newest International Spokesperson

L’Oréal Paris, the #1 global beauty brand, proudly announces actress, activist and humanitarian, Viola Davis as the brand’s newest spokeswoman. In her new role, the 54-year-old joins an esteemed roster of diverse spokespeople including Celine Dion, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Camila Cabello, among others, in representing the brand.

“As a young girl, I wasn’t always told that I was smart, beautiful, or worthy. I worked tremendously hard to get where I am today – overcoming feelings of doubt to become a woman who truly believes I am ‘worth it’ in every way. I believe it’s so important to build confidence in women from a young age, and to role model diverse perspectives of beauty. To now be part of a brand that has been championing women’s worth for more than 40 years and to use my voice to help empower others is truly surreal,” says Viola Davis.

Dr. Raymond Labs Launches CURECODE Skincare Brand With the Microbiome-Derived NEUROMIDE

CURECODE with NEUROMIDE is the biome “smart” skincare line that helps skin barrier recovery. Dr. Raymond Labs, a leading K-beauty company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable clinic-level skincare at home, did its United States launch of CURECODE, a K-Beauty skincare line that is the first skin care ever to include NEUROMIDE, synthesized bio-identical compound, found naturally in the human body, produced by the microbiome. NEUROMIDE performs this compound’s role in the epidermal endocannabinoid system that helps calm sensitive skin.

“CURECODE’s dual function has stepped up the hydration and skin barrier recovery,” says Dr. Raymond Park, the developer of NEUROMIDE and CURECODE. “The dual function is that on the one hand, NEUROMIDE has a positive effect on ceramide synthesis in skin and then, NEUROMIDE itself acts like a ceramide due to its structural similarity with ceramide. This way, it can provide more effective skin barrier recovery and is ideal for people who need an intense level of hydration and skin protection. CURECODE with NEUROMIDE is and also for those whose skin barrier has been compromised by skin issues and is in need of repairing. Of course, though it’s safe for all skin types and all ages, from babies to elderly.”

Neutrogena Bright Boost to help women fight dull skin.

According to a recent Neutrogena survey conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 1,100 U.S. women age 18+, nearly two-thirds (66%) of U.S. millennial women age 23-38, have noticed a shift in their skin’s brightness. Neutrogena, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, announced the launch of a new collection, Neutrogena Bright Boost, to help women fight dull skin.

The new Bright Boost collection is made up of four key products including A Resurfacing Micro Polish, an Illuminating Serum, a Gel Cream, and a Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30. The Neutrogena Bright Boost daily regimen can reveal brighter, wide-awake skin in just one week.

Three of the products are powered by Neoglucosamine technology, a gentle, non-acid amino sugar exfoliant. It helps boost surface cell turnover, which slows over time, and works in harmony with other powerful skin-brightening ingredients, resulting in brighter, more even-looking skin. This multi-tasking collection also features other efficacious ingredients such as Mandelic Acid and Glycolic Acid to brighten skin. Additionally, Neoglucosamine can help minimize the appearance of fine lines.

Botanical Republic Launches Handcrafted Small-Batch Natural Skincare Fueled By Crystal Energy

Handmade skincare line Botanical Republic introduces natural products along with healing crystals. The launch marks the first product release for the company, which makes holistic formulas in small batches without the need for chemical additives.

Freshness and purity are at the center of Botanical Republic’s skincare line. Thanks to their small-batch production process, customers will enjoy fresh-made beauty products without harsh preservatives or irritants that can disrupt skin’s natural balance. While mass market beauty products rely on chemicals so they can manufacture in bulk, Botanical Republic rejects this process.

Unlike conventional beauty products, there is no need for harsh preservatives to extend shelf life since every batch is made fresh. The belief is that active ingredients degrade the longer they sit on store shelves, so skin gets less benefits. To counter this, the company handcrafts their products every two weeks at their Los Angeles studio. Their skincare line contain only natural, plant-based ingredients. This ensures ultimate freshness with the goal of dramatically improving the look of facial skin.

Leading Skincare Brand Rodan + Fields Announces Strategic Global Expansion with Launch in Japan

Rodan + Fields, a prestige, dermatology-inspired skincare company, announced it is launching in Japan in 2020. This is the brand’s first step in expanding into the Asian market, one of the fastest-growing markets globally for the beauty and personal care industry. Rodan + Fields will enter Japan with new product formulations designed exclusively for the Japanese market.

From their experience as practicing dermatologists, Dr. Rodan and Dr. Fields know visible results come from use of their proprietary multi-step science approach combining the right ingredients in the right formulations and applying them in the right order – a skincare ritual that the Japanese market appreciates and endorses.

Rodan + Fields’ team of scientists and innovators spent five years developing skincare regimens and formulas tailored specifically for Japan. These prestige formulas have undergone clinical testing in Japan to ensure their efficacy for this market.

Leading Skincare Brand, Murad, Creates New Digital Flagship To Take E-Commerce From Transactional To Conversational

Prestige skincare brand, Murad, has launched a newly renovated digital flagship, focused on clinical skincare education, ingredient education and transparency, as well as founder, dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad’s lifelong philosophy of incorporating wellness into everyday routines for total skin health.