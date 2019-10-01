Monaco Yacht Show Superyacht Awards 2019: The 3 awe-inspiring superyachts that stood above the competition

Last Friday, four awards were presented at the sixth edition of the Monaco Yacht Show Superyacht Awards Ceremony, held at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

The 350 guests celebrated the winning new luxury vessels that made their world debut at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show. Three awe-inspiring superyachts, selected from 18 candidates, stood above this year’s competition.

The 2019 Monaco Yacht Show featured an outstanding line-up of 125 superyachts, of which 44 new launches. This year’s fleet was the largest and the most voluminous ever exhibited since 1991. The total worth of superyachts on display reached around 4 billion Euros for an average asking price of yachts available for sale of 37.8 million Euros (source: analysis delivered by SuperYacht Times on the basis of the yachts over 30 metres in length exhibited at the 2019 MYS).

The trophies of the 2019 Awards Ceremony were especially made by the Czech manufacture Preciosa with a hand-blown crystal technique. The trophies represent the fluidness and irregularity of the sea – the ripples, movement and changes (only the trophy of the MYS/RINA Award was offered by RINA).

WINNERS OF THE 6TH MONACO YACHT SHOW SUPERYACHT AWARDS CEREMONY:

MYS / RINA AWARD

The MYS/ RINA award went to the 64-metre Attila, the largest yacht to date built by the Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo. She’s distinguished as this year’s MYS eco-friendliest superyacht according to the environmental standards established by the Italian classification company RINA.

MYS EXTERIOR DESIGN AWARD

The MYS Exterior Design Award was presented to Excellence, the new 80-metre superyacht delivered by Abeking & Rasmussen last May. With her striking bow and her visionary disrupting layout, she will certainly bring forward a new era for superyacht design according to the judges of the awards.

MYS INTERIOR DESIGN AWARD

Moving on to the third award, TIS by the world-class German builder Lürssen took the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show’s Interior Design Award. The largest superyacht of the 2019 MYS was distinguished for the palatial classical interiors recreated by Winch Design and inspired by iconic hotels and residences around the world.

MYS FINEST NEW SUPERYACHT AWARD

The MYS Finest new superyacht award, the most prestigious prize of the ceremony, was also given to Excellence. A second triumph in the evening for this new masterpiece of futuristic exterior shapes and modern interior design.