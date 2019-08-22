30 Stunning car models on full display at the Car Deck exhibition of 2019 Monaco Yacht Show

Located alongside the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) Starboard lounge and the Tenders & Toys exhibition areas on Quai Antoine Ier, this 2019 Car Deck will feature a diversified collection of thrilling streamlined vehicles. Some of them will be available for test drives by MYS premium visitors.

Car Deck (25 – 28 September 2019; Quai Antoine Ier, Monaco) – an exhibition of classic cars, supercars, and customised vehicles

Luxury cars go hand in hand with luxury yachting and the Monaco Yacht Show‘s Car Deck exhibition of prestige and one-off automobiles, some of which are available for test drives by prospective clients, has been a big hit with VIP visitors regardless of age for the last four years. It is set alongside the Tenders & Toys area to offer a complete superyacht lifestyle environment in a single chic location.

This September, connoisseurs of fine machinery will be enthralled by the thirty or so stunning models on full display on Quai Antoine Ier.

Brabus will come back again with a range of converted Mercedes-Benz cars. The German specialists in the transformation of vehicles from the three-pointed star brand will also exhibit ultra-exclusive and exciting powerboats via their subsidiary Brabus Marine.

Collectors of MBZ classic cars will also enjoy the distinguished selection of genuine vintage cars from the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart. Displayed on the Car Deck by “All Time Stars by Mercedes-Benz Classic”, the cars will be available for sale.

Lovers of classic American muscle cars will be dazzled by the genuine Shelby models back again in Monaco. Gentleman Car, the exclusive dealer in Europe, will display the time-honored CS GT40 MKI and the legendary Cobra 289 FIA and Cobra 427 roadsters, hand-crafted with total respect for the spirit of the original models.

If you’re going to give your old sports car new life, you’ll resolutely entrust it to LLM-Mecasport located on the illustrious motor-racing circuit at Spa-Francorchamps. The Belgian garage specialises in the restoration of prestige cars and especially classic Porsche cars, without ever distorting the authenticity of the model. LLM-Mecasport will exhibit the personalised Porsche 911 3.0L RSR and 1977 Porsche 911 2.7L Targa on the Car Deck.

The Heritage Collection by Overfinch, leading creator of bespoke Range Rover vehicles since 1975, will make its worldwide debut at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show. The British brand will display customised versions of the iconic Land Rover and Range Rover models.

Garage Hotel will certainly appeal to passionate drivers of iconic cars visiting the MYS. The company builds state-of-the-art replicas of storied models like the Cobra or GT40 and Lola T76 for amazing road trip itineraries.

New to the Car Deck, Z’Art redesigns the passenger compartment of luxury cars. Leading player in automotive tuning on the Russian market with 140 expert technicians who work on top-flight passenger VIP-lounges inside SUVs and business minivans, Z’Art will exhibit a range of its latest customised creations to MYS visitors.

Titan Motorcycle Co will find their place at this year’s Car Deck and unveil their jaw-dropping retro-styled bikes. Award- Winning Builds like the Titan Bavarian Bobber BMW R50-3, Titan Xaver BMW K100, Titan One Honda CB350 and Titan BlueFalcon YamahaMT-01 are well-known worldwide. The Austrian-based motorcycle company will present one-off customised models including the TITAN “Two” and TITAN “The Arkitekt”.