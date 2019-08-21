Aerin Lauder’s Bermuda Inspirations: The founder of AERIN joins Rosewood Curators on behalf of Rosewood Bermuda.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Announces Luxury Lifestyle Authority Aerin Lauder As The Newest Rosewood Curator.

Renowned beauty, fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur Aerin Lauder joined Rosewood Curators program, a carefully selected group of luminaries and leaders who share travel recommendations and insider tips for Rosewood destinations around the world. Lauder joins Rosewood Curators on behalf of Rosewood Bermuda, the elegant estate that reopened in April 2018 following a $25 million renovation.

As the Curator for Rosewood Bermuda, Aerin Lauder provides her insider advice for traveling to Bermuda and beyond. Lauder’s complete Curator interview, including her destination and travel trips, can be found on Rosewood Conversations, the brand’s online travel digital platform.

First launched in 2013, the Rosewood Curator program includes fashion icons Anna Dello Russo and Iris Apfel, prima ballerina Tan Yuan Yuan, designer Zac Posen, Academy award-winning actress Allison Janney, and art expert Emmanuel Perrotin, among others.

The founder of AERIN, a global luxury lifestyle brand that offers curated collections of beauty, fashion and home décor products, Lauder has a longstanding love for Bermuda, having honeymooned on the island at the urging of her grandmother, Estée Lauder. Through her personal brand and her role as the style and image director for her grandmother’s corporation, one of the most prolific and influential cosmetic companies in the world, Lauder has solidified herself as an authority on living beautifully, a way of being for which the destination of Bermuda is renowned.

In addition to serving as a Rosewood Curator, Lauder also partnered with Rosewood Bermuda to bring AERIN’s first-ever hotel amenity line to the resort. Launched in conjunction with the resort’s reopening in April 2018, the line features six, coral palm-scented bath and body products and a fragrance bar.

“I get a lot of inspiration from travel – most of the AERIN beauty fragrances and candles are inspired by places I have been. The colors, scents and traditions of foreign countries fascinate me, and from the island’s pink sands to bright blue water to candy colored homes, everything is just so vibrant and beautiful in Bermuda,” said Lauder. “What’s more, it feels like you’re a million miles away, but it is so easy to get to. If you’re located on the east coast, you can easily go for the weekend and have two full days at the beach.”

Upon arrival to a new destination, Lauder prefers exploring to sticking to a strict plan. As such, she recommends taking a walk when first touching down to excite the senses while simultaneously getting a glimpse of the locale’s authentic offerings.

In Bermuda, this experience introduces guests to the bright colors and natural flora and fauna of the island – attributes that Lauder hails as some of Bermuda’s most enchanting. While her favorite flowers, Bermudian Freesia and Oleanders, can be found all around the island, the Botanical Gardens in Paget Parish provides a premier opportunity to encounter all of Bermuda’s most beautiful blooms. Once acclimated, Lauder’s travel philosophy is to live as a local, from dining to shopping to seeing the sites. Her souvenir searching adheres to this attitude as well, and she frequently brings pieces she discovered during her travels into her own boutiques.