Modernized Marble and Industrial Chic among the Tile Trends for 2020

Tile of Spain Companies Forecast Ceramic Tile Trends for 2020.

Tile of Spain manufacturers traveled to Italy last month to showcase their latest collections at 2019 Cersaie, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings. The annual week-long event brings together architects, interior designers, and tile producers to explore the latest innovations and trends in the ceramic tile sector.

As Europe’s number one ceramic production and export, Spain is a regular participant at the show. This year, over one-hundred Spanish ceramic manufacturers, unveiled their latest offerings in a preview for what’s to come in 2020.

In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain comprises of over 120 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón.

Modernized Marble

Traditional inspired ceramic materials such as marble have been modernized to adapt to the contemporary styles of 2020. Highly sought after luxurious designs typically reserved for floor tiles, have been converted into large ceramic slabs now used for countertops, bathroom vanities, walls and more.

Wood Look Reinvented

The natural wood look has been a staple in the tile industry for years. Thanks to innovations in ink and frit technology, collections mimicking natural lumber will remain popular in 2020. This year, tile manufacturers will reinvent the look in an abundance of colors, details and applications, for a one-of-a-kind look.

Industrial Chic

In contrast to the warm rustic feel of wood look tile, we start to see an emphasis on urban design in 2020. Concrete and stone-look tile enriches environments with a chic aesthetic while opening the door to endless unique style options.

Large Scale Patterns

For years, the demand for tile was focused on minimalism and simplistic designs. In 2020 we will see a shift towards ceramic tiles with big, bold patterns that instantly catch the eye. Available in a multitude of shapes and color schemes, large pattern tiles are perfect as an accent piece, in an understated space, turning surfaces into true works of art.

A Return to Color

To match the rise of the large-scale patterns, the industry is returning to a stage in which the ceramic acquires a more decorative dimension, and color becomes the true protagonist. So long are the days of neutral color pallets and muted monotone spaces, 2020 is all about doses of blue, pink, yellow and green.