Most outstanding beauty products awarded by Cosmoprof Asia 2019

Cosmoprof Asia 2019, the leading B2B event for the beauty industry in the Asia-Pacific region, announced the winners of Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia Awards during the Awards Ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre attended by some 300 guests.

Cosmoprof & Cosmopack Asia Awards

The 10 winning companies of the 2019 Awards were chosen from among 614 entries – an increase of 16% compared with the last edition. The winners were selected for their innovation, excellence and commitment to the beauty and skincare industry. All winners were awarded a prestigious trophy designed by the international design agency centdegrés.

The Awards, organised in partnership with the global beauty industry reference Beautystreams, recognise the most outstanding beauty products in each exhibition venue, providing reliability and prestige to all participating companies. Cosmopack Asia Awards celebrate innovation, creativity and design for the supply chain; Cosmoprof Asia Awards recognise the best strategies to build brand awareness and marketability.

“Edition after edition, our Cosmoprof and Cosmopack Awards are gaining recognition from the whole cosmetic industry,” says Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. “We hold four editions each year across global Cosmoprof exhibitions and they are considered the industry benchmarks when it comes to innovation, research and creativity across all beauty sectors.

Special thanks were given to the juries, consisting of 22 key figures for the industry – experts, opinion leaders, media and influencers – and to 10 media partners, both Asian and international, who supported the initiatives. Attendees of the first days of the show played a key role in selecting the best proposals, too, making a vote for the winner of the Visitors’ Choice category. The event has been sponsored by the Airport Authority Hong Kong.

Cosmoprof Asia Awards 2019: the winners in each category of the Awards.

SKINCARE PRODUCT – PROFESSIONAL AND RETAIL – Tenart Biotech Ltd, Taiwan: Maskingdom

The clay mask stick set full of moisturizing, whitening, repairing and oil control functions allowing easy multi-mask application.

MAKE-UP PRODUCT – DEAR DAHLIA, Korea: Paradise Dream Velvet Lip Mousse

A weightless, high-performance, 100% vegan lip formula combining lipstick pigment, lip tint and a matte finish with antioxidant moisturizing properties.

HAIR PRODUCT – Kemon S.p.A, Italy: Actyva Specifici Cute Gel Base

A regenerating gel with prebiotic grapevine sap and enriched with plant extracts to modulate scalp microflora, mourish scalp cells and increase scalp elasticity.

HAND AND NAIL PRODUCT – Novellia Beauty AG – LOVASKIN, Switzerland: Instant Foot Peeling

A cosmeceutical foot care spray that removes dry skin and calluses in less than two minutes, and includes hydrating and exfoliating ingredients.

NATURAL & ORGANIC – Teana Laboratories, Russia: 100% Nature Powder Serum SMOOTH & COMFY

A combination of mattifying loose powder with active serum that moisturizes, is anti-inflammatory and mattifying ideal as a night serum or finish powder.

COSMOPROF ASIA VISITORS’ CHOICE: N&B S.r.l., Italy: Protect & Repair B PERFECT Triple Action

Innovative & organic triple action formulation: foundation, anti-aging serum and anti-pollution SPF 15 protection, smoothing skin complexion with a refined texture for a younger and brighter appearance.