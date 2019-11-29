Prada for adidas Limited Edition – a salute to the 50 years of the Superstar

Superstar is an impeccable style icon which does not require being re-designed, say Prada and adidas.

Italian luxury house Prada and the industry-leading sportswear brand adidas have joined forces to start a new collaborative journey. Prada for adidas Limited Edition – an homage to timeless classics that transcend generations – is offered in exclusive limited editions of 700 pieces, both footwear and accessories numbered with a unique serial.

The first release – Prada for adidas Limited Edition – is an homage to adidas, championing an emblematic adidas Originals shoe – the Superstar sneaker, originally launched in 1969 and still a lynchpin of adidas Originals style. It also introduces a new bag silhouette, the Prada Bowling bag for adidas, which echoes the Prada Bowling bag as well as the adidas gym bag, in and of itself referencing the world of sports, a style that serves to illustrate the shared narratives and intersecting heritages of Prada and adidas.

The Prada Superstar and the Prada Bowling bag for adidas are proposed together.

Clean simplicity and timeless lines are constants: the Superstar sneakers are translated using Prada’s full-grain leather for the upper with the signature adidas Originals rubber shell toe, finished with a herringbone-pattern rubber cupsole, serrated triple-stripe and a Trefoil logo-pint on the heel, alongside the Prada logotype. The Prada Bowling bag for adidas is executed in superior calf leather with a sports nylon strap, the chassis of the bag bearing the twinned logos of Prada and adidas Originals. Both products are offered in optic white with black detailing: sharp, simple, immediately recognisable, outlining the genesis of Prada for adidas.