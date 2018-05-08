Karlie Kloss Announced as Estée Lauder’s Newest Global Spokesmodel and Brand Ambassador

Model, entrepreneur and philanthropist Karlie Kloss is the newest Global Spokesmodel and Brand Ambassador for Estée Lauder, American manufacturer and marketer of prestige skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Karlie joins the current roster of Estée Lauder spokesmodels Carolyn Murphy, Fei Fei Sun, Gabriella Wilde, Hilary Rhoda, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Misty Copeland and Yang Mi.

Karlie’s first campaigns will debut beginning in July 2018 to support Estée Lauder’s iconic products including Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup and Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme. These campaigns were shot by Josh Olins in Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Karlie’s production company, Klossy productions, will also partner with Estée Lauder to create Karlie’s own beauty content to share with over 16 million followers across her social and digital platforms. Karlie’s first video is featuring founder Estée Lauder’s great granddaughter, actress Danielle Lauder. In a humorous, behind-the-scenes sketch, Danielle oversees Karlie during her first day working at Estée Lauder’s New York City headquarters.

Estée Lauder will also support Kode With Klossy through coding camp scholarships and events. Kode With Klossy isa philanthropic initiative founded by Karlie in 2015 which hosts free, two-week coding summer camps for girls aged 13-18 and fosters a national community focused on furthering career opportunities for girls in tech.

“Karlie is the modern-day Estée and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Estée Lauder brand,” said Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder. “Karlie has achieved tremendous success in her career through hard work, first taking the fashion world by storm, then becoming a media and television personality, and now empowering young women to become future leaders in tech. Her passion for beauty, unique voice and global social media presence will help us continue to inspire and connect with women around the world.”

“Karlie is perfect for Estée Lauder,” said Aerin Lauder, Style and Image Director, Estée Lauder. “As a successful model, entrepreneur and founder of Kode With Klossy, Karlie is both beautiful and accomplished. I am so excited she is joining the brand.”

“It is a dream come true to join the Estée Lauder family,” said Karlie Kloss. “I am so inspired by the brand’s legacy andvalues —from the entrepreneurial spirit of Estée herself to the company’s unparalleled commitment to creating best inclass products for women around the world. I could not be more proud and honored to be part of such an iconic brand.”