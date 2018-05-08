Design, Living&Travel

Spectrum of Modernism: Kohler’s Modernism Maximin at 2018 Milan Design Week

on/Comments closed

Kohler, one of the leaders in the design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, returned to 2018 Milan Design Week to host a weeklong celebration of modernism. Told through a series of artistic installations featuring the global brand’s newest products, Kohler’s insight into modernism gave visitors a view of the spectrum from minimalism to maximalism.

kohler spectrum of modernism milan design week 2018-01

photo credit: kohler

“Great design is based on balancing the fundamentals with added layers of expression,” said Mark Bickerstaffe, director of new product development for Kohler Co. “This year’s exhibit leans into the idea of scalable modern design – products and spaces that are simple and clean to those that are complex and dramatic.”

In addition to the installation at the historic Museo Bagatti Valsecchi, Via Gesù, 5, Kohler products were also featured throughout Surface Magazine’s Milan Design Week pop-up, The Diner. Conceived and designed as a modern interpretation of the classic American restaurant, The Diner featured an eclectic mix of American and global brands.

kohler spectrum of modernism milan design week 2018-0

photo credit: kohler

Kohler Dutchmaster Floral Sinks: Named for the painterly style that inspired the sink’s pattern, the new Dutchmaster collection explores dramatic botanicals in lush and moody hues that are sure to capture the eye of discerning consumers. This sink captures the movement and beauty of florals in its newest pattern to join the brand’s globally-popular Artist Editions offering.

PVD Ombré Finishes: Kohler’s Ombré finishes make use of clean, minimal surfaces to highlight finesses transitions between color and graphic elements. Curated sets of color pairings include Rose Gold to Polished Nickel and Titanium to Rose Gold.

Components Faucets: Putting the freedom of choice into the hands of consumers and specifiers, KOHLER’s new Components line of interchangeable faucet elements offers a wide range of modern, minimalist options for composing a finished product. The line is pared down and refined, but luxurious and chic enough to make a statement in any setting. The matte black finish is a nod to contemporary and industrial styles, adding instant refinement.

Veil Lighting Suite – The Veil collection gives modern bathroom design a new twist by featuring gentle lines and sculpted asymmetrical shapes. The collection’s new Lighting Suite offers adjustable lighting on the mirror, sink, vanity, bath and wall-hung intelligent toilet. The lighting features provide users with the ability to optimize task and ambient lighting through scaled colors and light temperatures. Additionally, the vanity features a sensor-operated, adjustable glass that allows homeowners to switch from frosted to clear.

Kallista Grid Faucet – Inspired by the fundamentals of the De Stijl movement, the Grid Faucet combines simple, geometric shapes and cutting-edge design. The spout’s unique outline form and discreet waterways are created using 3-D printing technology, a first for the Kallista portfolio of products.

Kohler's Ombré finishes make use of clean, minimal surfaces

photo credit: kohler

KOHLER's Components faucet line

photo credit: kohler

kohler spectrum of modernism milan design week 2018-

photo credit: kohler

kohler spectrum of modernism milan design week 2018

photo credit: kohler

KOHLER Dutchmaster Floral collection explores dramatic botanicals

photo credit: kohler

 

 

