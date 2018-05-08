Andrea Incontri for Alcantara: Interior Capsule Collection INITIAL – A playful reimagining of the alphabet

Text me a Lifestyle Home: Letters that are flipped over or rose up and turned into chairs, columns, screens, sofas and pouffes. Alcantara’s furniture collection presented at 2018 Salone del Mobile / 2018 Milan Design Week represents the versatility and sustainability of our material and the Alcantara Experience.

Alcantara unveiled during Design Week 2018 the Interior Capsule Collection INITIAL, a brand-new furnishing project by the designer Andrea Incontri. The collection is an alphabet that chameleon-like turns into pieces of furniture that inspire and amaze.

Alcantara is a representation of versatility, a unique material perfectly interpreted by the designer Andrea Incontri who says: “I like the idea of investing my creativity in a territory made of values. The sustainability conferred by the material used, the culture of Italian design, the collaboration with skilled craftsmen, the connection between the handmade and the industrial product. All this creates an alchemy that fascinates me. For this reason the use of Alcantara becomes necessary for the creation of recognizable shapes that furnish, like large-sized letters. Cheerful furnishing elements. Upside-down Ts and Ls that become columns with seats, O-shaped screens, Us that divide up spaces, pouffes in the shape of As, Cs and Is. A combination of symbols made entirely of Alcantara paired with lightweight striped upholstery.”

“The brand new Interior Capsule Collection INITIAL is a fun exploration of Alcantara’s versatile soul, it’s the perfect mix of aesthetics and performance. An alphabet that chameleon-like turns into pieces of furniture that inspire and amaze, “says Andrea Boragno, Chairman and CEO of Alcantara S.p.A. ” Alcantara is the blending of creativity and technology, it’s the joy of imbuing things with beauty and extreme functionality. It’s sustainability with a multifaceted personality that, interpreted by creative talents from the world of art, design and fashion, comes into our daily life as a protagonist, the essence of the most evolved lifestyle.”

Alcantara’s Interior Capsule Collection INITIAL was presented for the first time at the Alcantara Concept Store, in the beating heart of Milan’s fashion quadrilateral, in Via Pietro Verri 8 / Via San Pietro all’Orto.

This week, Alcantara announced it is partnering with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

“For the 2018 race season of the one-make championship Super Trofeo, we are officially partnering with Lamborghini Squadra Corse to celebrate our commitment to pure racing performance and Italian design on and off the tracks! At the Alcantara Lounge, enjoy a luxurious oasis of soft-touch, elegant materials and decor created especially for this occasion by Alcantara,” announced Alcantara in a statement.

At the 15th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition last week, a vast range of new automotive models were unveiled — from international names like Porsche and McLaren to Maserati and Lexus — all dressed in customized Alcantara luxury material.