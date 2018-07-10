This new bike will transform itself from urban to gravel bike selecting two mounting options. Meet The First Sport Utility Bike in the World Signed by De Rosa and Pininfarina.

Metamorphosis luxury bike has been shaped in image and likeness of the modern gentleman.

A body crafted with dynamic shapes in line with the most sporting Pininfarina cars. A monocoque inner mold carbon frame, light and suitable for performance. A Shimano Alfine 8 Speed bicycle drivetrain system. 40mm high profile aluminum wheels that ensure comfort without neglecting sliding speed. But, most important, the extraordinary versatility of a bicycle capable of interpreting the needs of a contemporary life.

De Rosa x Pininfarina Metamorphosis is the everyday partner to move in an effective and sustainable way.

Metamorphosis is in fact able to transform itself from urban to gravel bike selecting two mounting options. The Comfort saddle and handlebar grant the maximum ease during urban journeys. The transformation towards a gravel bike is ensured by the substitution of the above-mentioned set-ups with their sporty versions.

Finally, the toothed belt transmission ensures the maximum riding experience and smoothness both in the city and off-site.

“It’s the rise of a new category that did not exist until yesterday” affirms Cristiano De Rosa, De Rosa Chairman. “The choice of the best materials by De Rosa, combined with the attention to detail that has always been a trademark of Pininfarina excellence, have led us to a unique product in its aesthetics and versatility.”

“An object with a strong personality capable of high performances in different contexts, from the city to natural environments. The innate propensity of Pininfarina to imagine new scenarios has found in De Rosa an extraordinary partner to make them real.”

The new born goes to expand the De Rosa SK Pininfarina family of bikes born from the collaborationbetween De Rosa and Pininfarina.

Metamorphosis is on sale on the best bike stores (Price: from € 3.200 to € 3.500).