Gold Medal for Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs 2004 at the largest and most relevant sparkling wine competition in the world

The CSWWC is the largest and most relevant sparkling wine competition in the world.

Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs 2004 won a Gold Medal at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2018; the world’s most prestigious sparkling wine competition. Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Blancs de Blancs 2004 is the purest expression of Chardonnay and represents the quintessence of Perrier-Jouët’s intricate floral style.

Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs is not only the rarest Perrier-Jouët cuvée, but also the most emblematic – the culmination of the luxury House’s 200-year expertise in revealing the intricate floral facets of its signature Chardonnay grape.

Sourced from just two legendary parcels of vines, Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs is the expression of a single grape variety, a single terroir and a single year – a sublime champagne shimmering with golden light, whose freshness and purity are the exhilarating prelude to an explosion of lush floral notes.

For the 2018 edition, The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC), awarded 116 Gold & 128 Silver medals to 18 different countries.

“We have been really impressed by the standard of Champagne’s and sparkling wines that have entered this year. The bar was set high from day one and the medal count reflects this,” said Tom Stevenson, Founder and Chairman of the Judges.

With the unrivalled sparkling wine experience of the three judges: Tom Stevenson, Essi Avellan MW and Dr Tony Jordan, it is little wonder that no other competition can boast the breadth and quality of entries that the CSWWC continues to receive.

Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé wins Master Medal at The Global Rosé Masters 2018

Last June, Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé won the Master award at The Global Rosé Masters 2018; the ultimate accolade given only to exceptional wines in the tasting.

The Global Rosé Masters is an international wine competition organised by The Drinks Business. The judging panel is comprised of Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers and senior buyers, including the Drinks Business Editor Patrick Scmitt MW.

Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé is the most gourmet wine of the collection, a full and fruity blend that confers generosity and spontaneity. The cuvee is fresh, fruity and floral, with an inviting salmon pink hue.