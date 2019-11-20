HYT SooNow Drop One Limited Edition – one of the most vibrant tributes to time’s unrepeatable moments

Time is fluid for HYT watches, the revolutionary watchmaking company based in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. HYT is the only watchmaking company to display time with fluids.

When Soon becomes now, immediacy rewards desire: The Swiss watch brand revolutionising the market with fluid watches launched SooNow Drop One – a Limited Edition of just five units.

Hyt Watches’ Soonow Drop One limited edition pays a colorful tribute to the power of time’s flow to create unrepeatable moments. Just five watches are available, to capture five personal stories of uniqueness.

Blue flirts with purple on an anodized titanium dial hosting 313 18-karat yellow gold pins and 937 high-precision perforations. The bold color scheme of the SooNow Drop One watch from HYT Watches, and the expressive skull, are a spectacular celebration of individuality.

The color green characterizes striking detail in the eye sockets and the atmospheric glow of a Super-Luminova rail. Lacquered neon orange carefully traces the outlines of the eye, nose and mouth openings. All of the facial features in the SooNow drop one keep life’s vital transience front of mind. One eye socket is home to a power reserve disc in green, orange and black. The other eye focuses on the passing of the seconds; there the words “soon” and “now” remind us of time’s transience more dramatically than the most reactive iris ever could.

The passing of the hours can be contemplated via written out numbers that appear to float above the skull’s silhouette. Or they can be confirmed from a side-view thanks to being spelled out by intricate drilling, echoing the dial’s mathematical perforation theme. the SooNow Drop One by HYT presents time’s flow as a meticulously executed piece of art. Which in fact it is, once the wearer adds his or her unique signature.