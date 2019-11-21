All Electric: Bollinger B1 and B2 at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

The perfect truck for the toughest work and play anywhere on earth.

If you could take everything you love about a classic truck and combine it with the most refined essentials of a modern truck, redesign it with the highest quality materials and components available, oh and make it an electric vehicle – you’d have the basics for the Bollinger B1 electric sport utility truck. “There is nothing on the planet like it,” said Bollinger Motors.

This is the all-electric truck that didn’t exist until Bollinger Motors’ truck-obsessed engineers built it from scratch. In a class of its own, the Bollinger B1 might well be the last truck you’ll ever need to buy.

For this electric-powered truck to be unlike any other, Bollinger Motors stripped the old systems away, made improvements on them, or simply left them alone because they worked great already.

“By designing an electric 4-wheel-drive truck from the ground up, we’ve created a new platform of electric trucks capable of exceptional off-road performance, combined with never-before-seen utility features,” said the Bollinger Motors’ team. “That goes for our electric pickup, too. Our all-electric, dual-motor drivetrain creates best-in-class horsepower and torque, all-wheel drive, 50/50 weight distribution, unbeatable traction, and best-in-class ground clearance.

Bollinger Motors B2 electric pickup truck is the big brother of Bollinger B1.

Twin DNA. Same everything inside and out, except the long bed mullet haircut. A completely badass electric truck capable of carrying 16-foot cargo through a patented full-length pass-through. With the rear seats out, you can transport a hefty stack of 4×8’s with the tailgate closed.

“We’ve basically copy and pasted all the B1 research and development, added a pickup truck bed, a super convenient fold-away cab wall and 20 inches to the wheelbase. As far as pickup trucks go, this might well be the last truck you’ll ever buy,” explained Bollinger Motors’s experts.