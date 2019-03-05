HondaJet – the most delivered very light jet for the second consecutive year

Last year, 37 Honda Jets were delivered around the globe, marking the second consecutive year the HondaJet has been the most delivered very light jet. HondaJet was the most delivered aircraft in its class in 2018, based on numbers provided by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).

HondaJet Achieves #1 Delivery Status for 2018

According to Honda Aircraft Company President & CEO Michimasa Fujino, the customers continue to choose the HondaJet for its performance, efficiency and cabin comfort. This, along with the company’s strong global dealer network, has made the HondaJet the most delivered aircraft in its class.

Honda Aircraft Company has fully transitioned its aircraft production line from the original HondaJet to the HondaJet Elite and will continue to offer the performance package developed by the Advanced Performance Modification Group (APMG) for the original HondaJet. The company expects to maintain production of four to five aircraft per month.

Jet Fractional Ownership Company Jet It Takes Delivery of its First HondaJet Elite

Jet It, a private jet fractional ownership company, will begin operations along the United States East Coast after acquiring its first HondaJet Elite. Jet It’s new hybrid ownership model provides individuals the opportunity to own a fraction of the aircraft in its new HondaJet Elite fleet, while avoiding heavy costs associated with full ownership. Under Jet It’s innovative and growth mindset model, owners will be able to operate aircraft for the day at an industry-leading rate of $1,600 per hour.