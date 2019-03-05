Luxurious creams with SPF for women who live life unfiltered each and every day, unapologetically

What is something you don’t need a filter for?

L’Occitane, the beauty company known for offering a sensorial immersion in the natural beauty and lifestyle of the south of France, celebrates confident, diverse women who are authentic and their truest self, no filter needed.

Women often feel pressured to filter themselves. Whether they’re in a meeting, speaking with friends, parenting children, browsing the internet or simply getting ready for the day – they both knowingly and unknowingly filter themselves to be the people they think society expects them to be.

The prestige international beauty company L’Occitane en Provence launch of a campaign dedicated to celebrating women and their natural beauty, no filter needed. The campaign features company employees, embracing every woman’s true authenticity, vulnerability, and inner beauty.

L’Occitane is inspiring social media users to connect with a woman (or women) that makes them feel empowered by tagging them on the brand’s social media channels. With the question, “What is something you don’t need a filter for?” fans can also share their personal stories using the campaign hashtag.

L’Occitane is also launching their new line of luxurious creams with SPF, since the only filter women actually need each day is the one from the sun. Every day, skin is exposed to harmful UV rays, which may cause sunburn and accelerate skin aging.

L’Occitane’s Immortelle Divine Light Cream SPF 20 ($110) and Immortelle Precious Light Cream SPF 20 ($64) feature organic and sustainably produced Immortelle, in addition to UV protection, to provide a nourishing and healthy glow for younger-looking skin over time. The Immortelle Divine Light Cream SPF 20 and Immortelle Precious Light Cream SPF 20 both offer broad-spectrum SPF 20 protection and leaves skin with a youthful radiance.

L’Occitane currently employs 1,315 women in the United States, and ten of them – hailing from the North America corporate offices and in-store teams – are the faces of the campaign.